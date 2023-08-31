Mariners set franchise record for most wins in a single month

The Seattle Mariners set a franchise record for most wins in a single month. On Wednesday, the Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-4 for their 21st win in the month of August. In 27 games, the Mariners posted a record of 21 wins and six losses.

What was the previous franchise high?

Four times before the Mariners have won 20 games in a month. That came in June of 1997, April of 2001, May of 2001, and August of 2021, according to kiro7.com. Remember, it was the 2001 season that the Mariners won 116 games, tied for the most number of games in Major League Baseball history. The Chicago Cubs also won 116 games in 1906.

Who did the Mariners beat?

After losing their first game of the month of August by a score of 6-4 to the Boston Red Sox, the Mariners won eight games in a row. They beat the Red Sox 6-3 on August 2, swept the Los Angeles Angels in a four game series from August 3 to 6, and then beat the San Diego Padres in a two-game series by scores of 6-1 and 9-2. From August 11 to 13, the Mariners lost their only series of the month, as they were beaten twice in three games by the Baltimore Orioles. After that, the Mariners lost their third straight game when they were beaten 7-6 by the Kansas City Royals on August 14. Then from August 15 to 22, Seattle won eight straight. They beat the Royals and Houston Astros thrice each before two straight wins over the Chicago White Sox. After a 5-4 extra inning loss to Chicago on August 23, Seattle swept the Royals and won two of three games against the Athletics.

Where are the Mariners in the playoff hunt?

The Mariners are tied for first place in the American League West with the Houston Astros. They have a one game lead over the Texas Rangers. The Mariners are at 76 wins and 57 losses. The Astros are at 77 wins and 58 losses, and the Rangers are at 75 wins and 58 losses.