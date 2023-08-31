MLB News and Rumors

Mariners set franchise record for most wins in a single month

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_19241005_168396541_lowres-2

The Seattle Mariners set a franchise record for most wins in a single month. On Wednesday, the Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-4 for their 21st win in the month of August. In 27 games, the Mariners posted a record of 21 wins and six losses.

What was the previous franchise high?

Four times before the Mariners have won 20 games in a month. That came in June of 1997, April of 2001, May of 2001, and August of 2021, according to kiro7.com. Remember, it was the 2001 season that the Mariners won 116 games, tied for the most number of games in Major League Baseball history. The Chicago Cubs also won 116 games in 1906.

Who did the Mariners beat?

After losing their first game of the month of August by a score of 6-4 to the Boston Red Sox, the Mariners won eight games in a row. They beat the Red Sox 6-3 on August 2, swept the Los Angeles Angels in a four game series from August 3 to 6, and then beat the San Diego Padres in a two-game series by scores of 6-1 and 9-2. From August 11 to 13, the Mariners lost their only series of the month, as they were beaten twice in three games by the Baltimore Orioles. After that, the Mariners lost their third straight game when they were beaten 7-6 by the Kansas City Royals on August 14. Then from August 15 to 22, Seattle won eight straight. They beat the Royals and Houston Astros thrice each before two straight wins over the Chicago White Sox. After a 5-4 extra inning loss to Chicago on August 23, Seattle swept the Royals and won two of three games against the Athletics.

Where are the Mariners in the playoff hunt?

The Mariners are tied for first place in the American League West with the Houston Astros. They have a one game lead over the Texas Rangers. The Mariners are at 76 wins and 57 losses. The Astros are at 77 wins and 58 losses, and the Rangers are at 75 wins and 58 losses.

 

 

Topics  
Mariners MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Top two MLB teams face each other in southern California

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
Josh Donaldson
Yankees release third baseman Josh Donaldson
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 30 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin to have Tommy John surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 30 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Luis Arraez
Battle of Florida has surprising significance to both teams in August
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 29 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros heating up offensively
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 29 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Safety Concerns Abound After Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. Charged On Field During Braves-Rockies Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 29 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Felix Bautista
Nervous Fans Await Update On Baltimore Orioles Closer Felix Bautista’s Status
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 26 2023
More News
Arrow to top