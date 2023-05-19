Horse Racing Picks

Mark Belling Preakness 2023 Picks And Predictions: Picking First Mission

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
3 min read
First Mission Preakness 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Mark Belling is a radio host for 1130 WISN-AM in Milwaukee. However, he is also very active in the horse racing world too. In addition to being a horse racing analyst on his own personal website of belling.com, he has co-owned Kentucky Derby entrants of Captain Bodgit and Went the Day Well.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2023

  • 🐴 Event: Preakness Stakes
  • 📅 Date & Time: May 20th, 6:50 pm
  • 🌎 Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
Mark Belling Preakness 2023 Picks

Belling has been very active on the airwaves over the years. In addition to his Wisconsin radio duties, the native of Kaukauna has been a guest host of Rush Limbaugh’s national radio program. However, his biggest passion is horse racing, where he spends 20 hours a week of his time analyzing the sport. As of 2010, he had invested in 35 horses.

First Mission (+290)

Considered by many as the second favourite to win the second Triple Crown of the Year, Belling likes trainer Brad Cox’s winning resume. Cox has won the 2021 Kentucky Derby and Belmont. Belling was very impressed with First Mission’s performance at the Lexington Stakes. At the time, the horse had an excellent performance down the stretch, and Belling feels he will benefit by missing the Kentucky Derby.

Bet on First Mission (+290) at BetOnline

National Treasure (+475)

This horse’s trainer is the legendary Bob Baffert of Nogales, Arizona, who has 16 Triple Crown races. Belling likes National Treasure’s natural speed, and its ability to potentially have a fast start. If this happens, there is a possibility that National Treasure will not be caught.

Bet on National Treasure (+475) at BetOnline

Mage (+135)

We all know that Mage had a sensational finish at the Kentucky Derby, and is the only horse in the field that has a chance to win all three Triple Crown races in 2023. One reason why Belling only has Mage third is the horse’s inexperience. He won the Kentucky Derby despite the fact he did not race as a two-year-old. Based on Mage’s dominant performance at Churchill Downs, it has the potential to repeat dominance in Pimlico.

Bet on Mage (+135) at BetOnline

Blazing Sevens (+750)

Belling thinks Blazing Sevens has the chance to be competitive because trainer Chad Brown won the Preakness last year while looking after Early Voting. Belling also has high praise for Puerto Rican jockey Irad Ortiz, who has won two Belmont Stakes.

Bet on Blazing Sevens (+750) at BetOnline

 

 

Topics  
Horse Racing Horse Racing Picks
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
