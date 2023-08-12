Mark Zuckerberg Denies Elon Musk Fight Claims

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, has denied claims that he wants to fight Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, in an MMA match. The rumors started when retired UFC fighter Chael Sonnen claimed that Zuckerberg had contacted him personally and agreed to fight Musk at UFC 300. However, Zuckerberg’s spokesperson has denied these claims, stating that Zuckerberg never spoke to Sonnen about wanting to fight Musk. Zuckerberg has mentioned the UFC and ONE Championship as ideal partners for Facebook’s new product, Threads.

“If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me.” Mark Zuckerberg responds to Elon Musk about their MMA fight rumors pic.twitter.com/EDcQWfTkl5 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) August 11, 2023

Elon Musk’s Claims

Retired UFC fighter Chael Sonnen claimed that Mark Zuckerberg contacted him personally and agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300.

Zuckerberg’s spokesperson has denied these claims, stating that Zuckerberg never spoke to Sonnen about wanting to fight Musk.

The rumors started when Elon Musk said he was “up for a cage match” with Zuckerberg when Facebook announced it was looking to make its own version of Twitter called ‘Threads

Mark Zuckerberg’s Response

The rumors of a potential fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have generated a lot of buzz in the combat sports world. However, Zuckerberg’s denial of the claims made by Chael Sonnen suggests that the fight may not happen. Zuckerberg has also mentioned the UFC and ONE Championship as ideal partners for Facebook’s new product, Threads, indicating that he may be more interested in working with these organizations than fighting on Musk’s platform X.