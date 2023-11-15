MLB News and Rumors

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker named NL Manager of the Year

Jeremy Freeborn
Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker of Torrance, California has been named the National League Manager of the Year. Schumaker becomes the third Marlins manager in franchise history to receive the honour.

Schumaker in 2023

Schumaker was named Marlins manager on October 25, 2022. He replaced Don Mattingly of Evansville, Indiana, who was fired exactly a month earlier on September 25, 2022. This past season, the Marlins had a record of 84 wins and 78 losses for a winning percentage of .519. That was a 15 win improvement from 2022, when the Marlins had a record of 69 wins and 93 losses for a winning percentage of .426.

This was Schumaker’s first season managing Major League Baseball, and he guided the Marlins to the postseason. Miami finished in third place in the National League East, only behind the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins were the fifth seed, and lost two games to none to the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Wildcard Series.

Two Prior Marlins to be named NL Manager of the Year

The two prior Marlins managers to be named National League Manager of the Year were Jack McKeon of South Amboy, New Jersey (2003), and Mattingly (2020). In 2003, the Marlins had a record of 75 wins and 49 losses, second in the National League East, and a World Series title.

McKeon became the second National League manager of all-time to be named Manager of the Year and win a World Series in the same season. He followed the late Tommy Lasorda of Norristown, Pennsylvania, who received the honour while with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1988. Since McKeon won his honours, no manager has won the World Series and National League Manager of the Year in the same season.

In 2020, the season was abbreviated because of coronavirus. However, the Marlins exceeded expectations that year too, as they finished with a regular season record of 31 wins and 29 losses, and another postseason berth.

Topics  
Marlins MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
