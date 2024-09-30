Marlins part ways with manager Skip Schumaker

The Miami Marlins have parted ways with manager Skip Schumaker according to Tim Capurso of Sports Illustrated on Saturday. Schumaker announced on Friday that he would not be managing the Marlins for the final two games of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season due to the death of his grandmother, and would not be returning to manage the Marlins for the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season either. In two seasons managing the Marlins, Schumaker had a record of 144 wins and 178 losses in 322 games for a winning percentage of .447.

2023 National League Manager of the Year

Schumaker won the 2023 National League Manager of the Year award with the Marlins. He had a record of 84 wins and 78 losses. That was a 15 win improvement from the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season where the Marlins had a record of 69 wins and 93 losses. It is interesting that Schumaker is still considered a premier manager that Major League Baseball teams are considering to hire in the offseason when he lost 100 games in the 2024 MLB regular season.

Difference in Philosophical Opinion

According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, Schumaker was not pleased with the Marlins’s decision to name a president of baseball operations. He was closely connected to Marlins general manager Kim Ng. However, when the Marlins announced they would name Peter Bendix of Cleveland, Ohio as their new person in charge of baseball operations, it would leave Ng second in command when it came to dealing with baseball personnel decision making. Schumaker, who was not pleased with the overall direction of the Marlins’s franchise, decided to consider other options rather than agree to the 2025 option that was part of his Marlins contract.

Who was the Marlins interim manager against Toronto?

Luis Urueta of Barranquilla. Colombia was the Marlins interim manager against the Blue Jays, an 8-1 win on Saturday, and a 3-1 win on Sunday. Urueta was the bench coach the last two seasons for Miami. Prior to that, he was the minor league coach and bench coach in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization from 2018 to 2022.