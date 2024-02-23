Marlins sign shortstop Tim Anderson

The Miami Marlins have come to terms with shortstop Tim Anderson on a one-year contract worth $5 million according to the Associated Press on Thursday. Anderson has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Chicago White Sox. The native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama has been a fixture of the White Sox middle infield since 2016.

2023 MLB Statistics

In 2023, Anderson batted .245 with one home run and 25 runs batted in. During 123 games, 493 at bats and 524 plate appearances, he scored 52 runs, and had 121 hits, 18 doubles, two triples, 13 stolen bases, 26 walks, 146 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .286 and a slugging percentage of .296. Anderson’s home run came in a 7-2 White Sox win over the Cleveland Guardians on July 29.

American League Leader

Twice Anderson has led the American League in offensive categories. He won the American League batting title (and actually the Major League batting title) in 2019 as he batted .335. Then in 2020, Anderson led the American League with 45 runs scored. When Anderson led the American League with 45 runs scored in 2020, he won the American League Silver Slugger Award at shortstop.

Two-Time All-Star

In 2021 and 2022, Anderson was an American League All-Star. In 2021, he batted .309 with 17 home runs and 61 runs batted in. During 123 games, 527 at bats, and 551 plate appearances, Anderson scored 94 runs, and had 163 hits, 29 doubles, two triples, 18 stolen bases, 22 walks, 247 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .338, and a slugging percentage of .469. The sacrifice fly came in a 6-1 White Sox win over the Toronto Blue Jays on June 8, 2021. In 2022, he batted .301 with six home runs and 25 runs batted in. During 79 games, 332 at bats, and 351 plate appearances, Anderson scored 50 runs and had 100 hits, 13 doubles, 13 stolen bases, 14 walks, 131 total bases, an on base percentage of .339, and a slugging percentage of .395. The last two seasons, Anderson has had injuries to his shoulder, middle finger and knee.