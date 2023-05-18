Horse Racing Picks

Matt Bernier Preakness 2023 Picks and Predictions: likes First Mission and Mage

First Mission Preakness 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

York, Maine’s Matt Bernier may have a real estate background, but is also considered an elite horse racing expert. He has become so knowledgeable in horse racing, Bernier left his previous job as a real estate agent in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, to focus on handicapping horse racing on a regular basis. Let’s see who this NBC Sports horse racing analyst likes at Pimlico on Saturday.

  • 🐴 Event: Preakness Stakes
  • 📅 Date & Time: May 20th, 6:50 pm
  • 🌎 Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
Matt Bernier Preakness 2023 Picks

Now in his early thirties, Matt Bernier is considered one of the younger experts when it comes to horse racing. One of his most significant achievements in the media is the fact he has his own Podcast. Already, Bernier has 159 episodes through the In the Money Media Network.

First Mission (+275)

Bernier thinks highly of First Mission, because his trainer Brad Cox things highly of his horse. He believes First Mission is the only other horse in the field that can prevent Mage from attempting to win all three triple crown races in 2023.

Mage (+145)

Bernier is not all that impressed with the entire field of the Preakness. He states, “if you don’t have Mage, this race is a disaster…if I am in the Mage camp, I am thrilled….this horse on just about any metric, is strictly the horse to beat…” The fact that there are no superstars in the field benefits Mage. One must realize the pace will not be as high as the Kentucky Derby, which could give First Mission the slight edge. Especially, if Pimlico is a wet track.

Red Route One (+1600)

Bernier likes Red Route One more than National Treasure, Blazing Sevens and Perform, but at a distant third, behind First Mission and Mage. He likes Red Route One’s finish, and is the only horse he is considering for trifecta purposes.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
