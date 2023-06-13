Featured Story

Men’s College World Series: Schedule, Bracket, How to Watch

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
college-world-series-061119-getty-ftr_1mn1mc69a15i81qq0i7ylegil5

As Super Regionals Wrapped Up on Monday night, the college world series field is set

After a thrilling weekend filled with surprises and upsets, the stage is set for this year’s College World Series in Omaha. Charles Schwab Stadium, the hallowed ground of college baseball, will host the tournament, promising exciting matchups and the potential for new unforgettable moments.

Eight teams have emerged from the intense competition, each harboring hopes of adding another trophy to their collection. The field includes powerhouse programs like LSU and Florida, as well as underdogs like Oral Roberts, providing a diverse mix of talent and storylines. This variety is sure to elevate the tournament’s appeal, as it has become one of the most cherished events in Division I college baseball.

College Baseball Fans Rejoice

The action on Saturday, June 17, will feature Wake Forest, the top-seeded team, facing Stanford in the afternoon matchup on ESPN. In the evening, LSU will take on Tennessee in what promises to be a highly anticipated SEC clash, also televised on ESPN.

Sunday, June 18, will see the losing teams from Friday’s games competing in the afternoon on ESPN, while the winners will face off in the evening on ESPN2. The losers of Saturday’s games will meet on Monday, June 19, on ESPN, while the winners will also clash on the same day.

The culmination of the tournament will be the best-of-three Men’s College World Series Finals. The first game is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, in the evening on ESPN. The second game will take place on Sunday, June 25, in the afternoon on ESPN, with a third game scheduled for Monday, June 26, if necessary, in the evening on ESPN.

The College World Series offers a captivating blend of skill, passion, and determination as teams vie for collegiate baseball glory. With Charles Schwab Stadium as the backdrop, this year’s edition promises to deliver unforgettable moments and a showcase of MLB-level talent. Baseball fans are eagerly anticipating the thrilling journey that lies ahead on that pristine Omaha field.

Early Schedule

Friday, June 16: No. 2 Florida vs. No. 7 Virginia -1 PM CT

Friday, June 16: TCU vs. Oral Roberts – 6 PM CT

Saturday, June 17: No. 1 Wake Forest vs. No. 8 Stanford 1 PM CT

Saturday, June 17: No. 5 LSU vs. Tennessee 6 PM CT

 

Full Schedule + Brackets

Friday, June 16

Game Time (ET) Channel
Game 1: Matchup TBD 1 p.m. ESPN
Game 2: Matchup TBD 6 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, June 17

Game Time (ET) Channel
Game 3: Matchup TBD 1 p.m. ESPN
Game 4: Matchup TBD 6 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, June 18

Game Time (ET) Channel
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser 2 p.m. ESPN
Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 7 p.m. ESPN2

Monday, June 19

Game Time (ET) Channel
Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser 2 p.m. ESPN
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner 7 p.m. ESPN

Tuesday, June 20

Game Time (ET) Channel
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser 2 p.m. ESPN
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser 7 p.m. ESPN

Wednesday, June 21

Game Time (ET) Channel
Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner 2 p.m. ESPN
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner 7 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, June 22

Game Time (ET) Channel
Game 11 rematch (if Game 6 winner loses) 2 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2
Game 12 rematch (if Game 8 winner loses) 7 p.m. ESPN2

Saturday, June 24: College World Series finals Game 1

Game Time (ET) Channel
Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner 7 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, June 25: College World Series finals Game 2

Game Time (ET) Channel
Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner 3 p.m. ESPN

Monday, June 27: College World Series finals Game 3*

Game Time (ET) Channel
Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner 7 p.m. ESPN

* – If necessary

 

Bracket 1

Team W L
No. 1 Wake Forest
No. 5 LSU
Tennessee
No. 8 Stanford

Bracket 2

Team W L
No. 2 Florida
No. 7 Virginia
TCU
Oral Roberts

How to watch the 2023 College World Series

  • Date: June 16-25 or 26
  • Location: Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, Neb.
  • TV channels: ESPN, ESPN2
  • Live stream: ESPN+, Fubo

ESPN will continue its coverage of the NCAA Division I baseball tournament with the 2023 College World Series. Games will be shown on ESPN and ESPN2.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features NCAA
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured Story

Featured Story
RBC Canadian Open - Final Round

Canadian Nick Taylor Drills 72-foot Eagle Putt to Claim Historic Win at RBC Canadian Open

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 11 2023
Featured Story
Scottie Scheffler Golf
Scheffler Reclaims World #1 Ranking with Late Push at PGA Championship
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 22 2023
Featured Story
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Second Round
2023 PGA Championship: Can Koepka Close it Out?
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 20 2023
Featured Story
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 7
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 7 2023
Featured Story
skysports-sergi-canos-brentford_5716657
From Gambler To Premier League Club Owner: The Wild Story of Matthew Benham
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 6 2023
Featured Story
USATSI_19241005_168396541_lowres-2
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 4
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 4 2023
Featured Story
rsz_22nba-jokic-pro-1-1-d437-videosixteenbynine3000
Nikola Jokic Has Zero Interest in MVP Announcement
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top