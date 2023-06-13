Men’s College World Series: Schedule, Bracket, How to Watch

As Super Regionals Wrapped Up on Monday night, the college world series field is set

After a thrilling weekend filled with surprises and upsets, the stage is set for this year’s College World Series in Omaha. Charles Schwab Stadium, the hallowed ground of college baseball, will host the tournament, promising exciting matchups and the potential for new unforgettable moments.

Eight teams have emerged from the intense competition, each harboring hopes of adding another trophy to their collection. The field includes powerhouse programs like LSU and Florida, as well as underdogs like Oral Roberts, providing a diverse mix of talent and storylines. This variety is sure to elevate the tournament’s appeal, as it has become one of the most cherished events in Division I college baseball.

College Baseball Fans Rejoice

The action on Saturday, June 17, will feature Wake Forest, the top-seeded team, facing Stanford in the afternoon matchup on ESPN. In the evening, LSU will take on Tennessee in what promises to be a highly anticipated SEC clash, also televised on ESPN.

Sunday, June 18, will see the losing teams from Friday’s games competing in the afternoon on ESPN, while the winners will face off in the evening on ESPN2. The losers of Saturday’s games will meet on Monday, June 19, on ESPN, while the winners will also clash on the same day.

The culmination of the tournament will be the best-of-three Men’s College World Series Finals. The first game is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, in the evening on ESPN. The second game will take place on Sunday, June 25, in the afternoon on ESPN, with a third game scheduled for Monday, June 26, if necessary, in the evening on ESPN.

The College World Series offers a captivating blend of skill, passion, and determination as teams vie for collegiate baseball glory. With Charles Schwab Stadium as the backdrop, this year’s edition promises to deliver unforgettable moments and a showcase of MLB-level talent. Baseball fans are eagerly anticipating the thrilling journey that lies ahead on that pristine Omaha field.

Early Schedule

Full Schedule + Brackets

Friday, June 16

Game Time (ET) Channel Game 1: Matchup TBD 1 p.m. ESPN Game 2: Matchup TBD 6 p.m. ESPN Saturday, June 17 Game Time (ET) Channel Game 3: Matchup TBD 1 p.m. ESPN Game 4: Matchup TBD 6 p.m. ESPN Sunday, June 18 Game Time (ET) Channel Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser 2 p.m. ESPN Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 7 p.m. ESPN2 Monday, June 19 Game Time (ET) Channel Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser 2 p.m. ESPN Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner 7 p.m. ESPN Tuesday, June 20 Game Time (ET) Channel Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser 2 p.m. ESPN Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser 7 p.m. ESPN Wednesday, June 21 Game Time (ET) Channel Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner 2 p.m. ESPN Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner 7 p.m. ESPN Thursday, June 22 Game Time (ET) Channel Game 11 rematch (if Game 6 winner loses) 2 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 Game 12 rematch (if Game 8 winner loses) 7 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday, June 24: College World Series finals Game 1 Game Time (ET) Channel Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner 7 p.m. ESPN Sunday, June 25: College World Series finals Game 2 Game Time (ET) Channel Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner 3 p.m. ESPN Monday, June 27: College World Series finals Game 3* Game Time (ET) Channel Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner 7 p.m. ESPN * – If necessary

Bracket 1

Team W L No. 1 Wake Forest No. 5 LSU Tennessee No. 8 Stanford

Bracket 2

Team W L No. 2 Florida No. 7 Virginia TCU Oral Roberts

How to watch the 2023 College World Series

Date: June 16-25 or 26

June 16-25 or 26 Location: Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, Neb.

Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, Neb. TV channels: ESPN, ESPN2

ESPN, ESPN2 Live stream: ESPN+, Fubo

ESPN will continue its coverage of the NCAA Division I baseball tournament with the 2023 College World Series. Games will be shown on ESPN and ESPN2.