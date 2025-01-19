MLB News and Rumors

Mets sign relief pitcher A.J. Minter

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

The New York Mets have come to terms on a new contract with relief pitcher A.J. Minter of Tyler, Texas on a new contract on Friday. According to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, Minter signed a two year deal worth $22 million. Tyler, Texas is known as the home of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but it has also produced a very good pitcher.

Second Major League Baseball Team

Minter is joining his second Major League Baseball team. The last eight seasons, Minter pitched for one of the Mets’s National League East Division rivals, specifically the Atlanta Braves.

Minter’s 2024 MLB Statistics

Minter pitched in 39 games and had a record of five wins and four losses with an earned run average of 2.62 with the Braves. During 34 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 24 hits, 10 earned runs, six home runs, 11 walks, and had 35 strikeouts, to go along with one save, nine holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.02. ‘

Minter’s 2024 save

Minter’s save this past season came on May 13 in a 2-0 Braves win over the Chicago Cubs. Minter pitched one inning and gave up one hit and one walk. He threw to four batters, and threw 15 pitches, of which 11 pitches were strikes.

World Series Champion

Minter was part of the Braves team that won the 2021 World Series. The Braves defeated the Houston Astros in six games. Minter pitched eight games in the 2021 Major League Baseball postseason, and had a record of one win and one loss with an earned run average of 3.00. During 12 innings pitched, Minter gave up eight hits, four earned runs, and four walks, to go along with 18 strikeouts, a WHIP of 1.00 and three holds. The 2021 postseason win came in game one of the 2021 World Series, a 6-2 Braves win over the Astros. Minter pitched 2 2/3 innings, and gave up one earned run and three hits, to go along with three strikeouts. Of the 43 pitches he threw, Minter had 30 strikes.

Mets MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
