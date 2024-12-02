MLB News and Rumors

Mets sign starting pitcher Frankie Montas

Jeremy Freeborn
Frankie Montas

The New York Mets have signed starting pitcher Frankie Montas of Sainagua, Dominican Republic on Sunday according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The terms of the deal are two years and $34 million.

Sixth Major League Baseball team

The Mets are Montas’s sixth Major League Baseball franchise. He has previously played with the Chicago White Sox for one season in 2015, the Oakland Athletics for six season from 2017 to 2022, the New York Yankees for two seasons in 2022 and 2023, and the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers in 2024.

Montas’s 2024 MLB statistics

In 30 games this past season, Montas had a record of seven wins and 11 losses with an earned run average of 4.84. During 150 2/3 innings pitched, Montas gave up 140 hits, 81 earned runs, 24 home runs and 66 walks, to go along with 148 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.37. Montas was better with the Brewers, where he had an earned run average of 4.55, than he was with the Reds, where he had a poor earned run average of 5.01.

Second Time in New York

Montas was with the New York Yankees in 2022 and 2023. In his first season with the Bronx Bombers, it was a poor season for Montas, who had an earned run average 6.35. Then in 2023, he only pitched an inning and a third after missing the majority of the season due to arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder. In his only appearance in 2023, Montas actually got the win in as a reliever in a 5-2 Yankees victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Montas part of the starting rotation

It is expected that Montas will be part of the Mets starting rotation in 2025. The projected ace at the moment is Kodai Senga of Gamagori, Japan. Senga missed most of 2024 due to injuries to his shoulder and calf. Meanwhile, Tylor Megill of Long Beach, California is also a projected starter. Three Mets pitchers from last year (Jose Quintana of Arjona, Colombia, Sean Manaea of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Luis Severino of Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic) are free agents.

 

