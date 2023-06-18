Featured

Mets’ Slugger Pete Alonso Returns From IL Much Earlier Than Expected

Colin Lynch
Pete Alonso, New York Mets

The Much-Needed Mets’ Slugger Is Back

The New York Mets received a much-needed boost as Pete Alonso made a swift return from the injured list. The Mets announced that their first baseman has been activated from the 10-day IL, having spent the minimum amount of time sidelined. In a corresponding move, Mark Vientos was optioned to Triple-A.

Extremely Quick Recovery

Alonso had suffered a left wrist injury when he was hit by a Charlie Morton fastball on June 7. The initial prognosis suggested that he would require a recovery period of 3-4 weeks due to a sprain and bone bruise. However, Alonso surpassed expectations by returning to the Mets’ lineup ahead of schedule.

The expedited return of Alonso is a positive outcome for the struggling Mets. Having lost 10 of their last 13 games, the team currently holds a disappointing 33-37 record and sits in fourth place in the NL East. This is a far cry from their impressive 101-win performance in 2022 and the high expectations set for them this season. With the Braves holding an 11.5-game lead over the Mets, securing a wild card spot might be their only viable path to the playoffs.

The Mets Need Alonso Bad

The Mets’ inconsistent offense has contributed to their recent slide, making Alonso’s power bat a welcome addition. Despite missing time on the IL, Alonso still leads the National League with 22 home runs, with only Shohei Ohtani surpassing him league-wide with 23 homers. Alonso has posted a slash line of .231/.326/.546 over 261 plate appearances, although his batting average and on-base percentage are slightly below his career averages. Nevertheless, Alonso has consistently made solid contact, and his remarkably low .199 BABIP suggests that he could perform even better than his already productive numbers indicate.

As for Vientos, he had been called up to the majors a month ago but struggled to find his rhythm. Over 49 plate appearances, he posted a lackluster .178/.224/.244 slash line. Despite being considered one of the Mets’ top prospects, Vientos did not receive regular playing time and primarily served as a designated hitter while making a few appearances at corner infield positions. He will now return to Triple-A and await another opportunity, although his impressive 1.104 OPS over 166 plate appearances at Syracuse this season suggests that he may have little left to prove in the minor leagues.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
