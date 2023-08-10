Michael Lorenzen delivers 14th no-hitter in Phillies history

Michael Lorenzen of Anaheim, California delivered the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history on Wednesday. The Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 7-0. With 124 pitches, Lorenzen had 76 strikes and 48 balls. He had five strikeouts compared to four walks.

Who walked for Washington?

The two Nationals to walk in the contest were Keibert Ruiz and Joey Meneses. They had two walks each. Meneses walked in the first and sixth innings, while Ruiz walked in the second and fourth innings.

Recently joined the Phillies

Lorenzen has not been a member of the Phillies for long. In fact he was traded at the Major League Baseball trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers for minor leaguer Hao-Yu Lee on August 1. Lorenzen was pitching in only his second game with the Phillies. In his Phillies debut, he was also outstanding. Lorenzen threw eight innings and only gave up two earned runs and six hits in a 4-2 Phillies win over the Miami Marlins.

How did the Phillies score their seven runs on Wednesday?

Bryce Harper had a first inning RBI double which scored Alec Bohm. That was followed by two home runs from Nick Castellanos, and one home run from Ethan Wilson. Castellanos had a solo home run and two-run home run which also scored Harper. When Wilson hit his home run, it was in his first Major League plate appearance. Johan Rojas and Bohm also had RBI singles to close out the Philadelphia scoring.

Who has had the prior Phillies no-hitters?

The prior Phillies no-hitters have come from Charles Ferguson, Red Donahue, Chick Fraser, Johnny Lush, Jim Bunning, Rick Wise, Terry Mulholland, Tommy Greene, Kevin Millwood, Roy Halladay, and Cole Hamels. Halladay had a perfect game and a no-hitter in the post season. Hamels had a complete game no-hitter, and started a no-hitter with Jake Diekman, Ken Giles and Jonathan Papelbon coming into pitch in relief.