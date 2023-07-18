Michael Page, one of the most exciting fighters in the world, has announced that he is entering free agency. Page is a former Bellator welterweight competitor and one of the promotion’s biggest stars. He is known for his flashy striking and his ability to finish fights in spectacular fashion.

Page’s decision to enter free agency comes as a surprise to many. He had been expected to re-sign with Bellator, but he has now opened the door to a move to another promotion. There are a number of potential suitors for Page, including the UFC, ONE Championship, and PFL.

MVP’s Impact on Bellator

Page has been a major part of Bellator’s growth in recent years. He has headlined some of the promotion’s biggest events and has helped to draw new fans to the sport. Page’s departure would be a major loss for Bellator, but the promotion is still well-stocked with talent.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s Potential Suitors

The UFC is the most likely destination for Page. The UFC has been looking to add more star power to its welterweight division, and Page would be a perfect fit. The UFC could also offer Page a more lucrative contract than Bellator.

ONE Championship is another potential destination for Page. ONE Championship is the biggest MMA promotion in Asia, and it is looking to expand its reach into the United States. Page would be a major coup for ONE Championship, and the promotion could offer him a chance to fight some of the best welterweights in the world.

PFL is a newer MMA promotion, but it has been growing rapidly in recent years. PFL is known for its unique season format, which features playoffs and a $1 million prize for the winner. Page would be a major addition to PFL’s welterweight division, and he could be a contender for the $1 million prize.

What’s Next for Page?

It is unclear where Page will end up next. He is expected to meet with several different promotions in the coming weeks. The decision of where to sign will likely come down to the financial offer and the opportunity to fight the best competition.

Page is one of the most exciting fighters in the world, and his decision to enter free agency is a major shakeup in the MMA landscape. It will be interesting to see where he ends up and what he accomplishes next.