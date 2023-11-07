College Football

Michigan Football: Fired Staffer Connor Stalions and Blake Corum Were Business Partners Selling Vacuum Cleaners

David Evans
corum stallions vacuums

Amidst the recent turmoil involving the University of Michigan’s athletic program, Connor Stalions, a former staffer who was terminated in the wake of a sign-stealing controversy, has now been linked to a curious business endeavor with the team’s star running back, Blake Corum. The revelation that the pair were involved in vacuum cleaner sales together adds a new twist to the story that has captured the attention of college football fans.

HOA Spat Reveals Extent of Connor Stalions’ Relationship with Players

The saga continues to unfold with the NCAA investigating the University of Michigan over alleged improper practices, leaving the college football team’s reputation hanging in the balance. Stalions, who found himself at the center of the storm, was relieved of his duties as the inquiry picked up momentum.

Now, fresh insights have come to light. New information reveals that Stalions was not solely occupied with football tactics but was also engaged in a domestic enterprise. But not only that, he was in an apparent partnership with Blake Corum. The pair reportedly established a venture that involved the refurbishment and sale of vacuum cleaners.

This side business, conducted from Stalions’s home, stayed under the radar for a while. However, a legal spat with his Homeowners Association (HOA) recently brought the information to light. They accused him of violating community rules by operating a commercial activity within the residential area.

Further examination into the matter revealed documents indicating Stalions and Corum’s association with ‘BC2 Housing LLC,’ challenging the former staffer’s relationship with fellow team members and his off-field activities.

These documents, filed in Wyoming, show both individuals’ names in the context of a business agreement. This contradicted previous claims of a strictly professional relationship confined to the football field.

Story Far From Over

As these details emerge, the story around the Michigan sign-stealing investigation gains complexity. What began as a probe into the integrity of sportsmanship has now expanded to scrutinize the intertwined personal and business relations between team members.

The partnership between Stalions and Corum, selling vacuum cleaners, may appear tangential to the investigation, yet it sheds light on the multifaceted lives and interactions of those in the Michigan program.

The plot thickens, and the intrigue deepens as the vacuum cleaner sales business injects a dose of domestic drama into an already convoluted story. With each passing day, more strands of the story unravel, indicating that the saga is far from reaching its climax.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
