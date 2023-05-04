Mike Battaglia of Kentucky called 19 Kentucky Derbies from 1978 to 1996. A member of the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame, he would eventually work for NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage from 2001 to 2016. This oddsmaker has an incredible amount of significance because Battaglia sets the morning line odds, which are given to horses prior to the start of betting. He has successfully predicted 38 of the last 49 Kentucky Derby races according to Jay Busbee of Yahoo! Sports.

You simply could not find anyone with more power and influence when it comes to horse racing in Kentucky than Battaglia. His initial predictions are constantly agreed upon and disagreed upon, and sets the stage for future analysis by other horse racing experts. In 2010, Battaglia even appeared in the movie of Secretariat.

Forte (+325)

The initial favourite is trained by Todd A. Pletcher. Forte has won six of his last seven races, with his only defeat coming at the Sanford Stakes last July where the horse was beaten by Mo Strike. Interesting that Mo Strike’s trainer was Brad Cox, who is the trainer in the 2023 Kentucky Derby of Angel of Empire–the horse considered to give Forte a significant challenge.

Tapit Trice (+600)

Tapit Trice has competed in five races, and has won four of them. The fact that Pletcher also trains Tapit Trace, should benefit this horse as it tries to be victorious. Why people like Tapit Trice the most is because of the horse’s speed, and its ability to take over a race near the end.

Angel of Empire (+800)

There are more and more people taking a chance on Angels of Empire since the initial odds came out. He is loved by fellow horse racing analyst Ellis Starr and many believe this horse could simply be the fastest in the field.

Practical Move (+1000)

Battaglia actually had Practical Move tied for fourth place alongside Derma Sotogake. Since the initial odds have come out, Practical Move has remained at +1000, while Derma Sotogake is now at +1200. Practical Move is owned by a group from New Mexico, but is very familiar in the Kentucky area, as it was bred in Kentucky. The fact that it won in a high profile race in Santa Anita, should give this horse the necessary confidence to compete against those horses with stronger resumes.

