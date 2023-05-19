Mike Francesa’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes have been released. Find Mike Francesa’s Preakness 2023 picks and predictions for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

The upcoming Preakness Stakes will be an intriguing race as Mage looks to continue its Triple Crown pursuit with a win at the Pimlico Race Course. The race is set for 7:01 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, on NBC.

Here are Mike Francesa’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

Mike Francesa Preakness 2023 Picks & Predictions

The Kentucky Derby winner Mage opened as the morning line favorite at the Preakness. After First Mission was scratched, Mage is now the heavy favorite with -140 odds on BetOnline. Francesa believes Mage is a good horse, but thinks National Treasure (+270) will be its toughest challenge. Mike shared his analysis on his podcast on the BetRivers Network.

National Treasure (+270)

On The Mike Francesa Podcast, Francesa said that the Preakness winner will come down to Mage or National Treasure. The three-year-old colt is backed with a championship pedigree with trainer Bob Baffert and jockey John Velazquez. This race marks Baffert’s first Triple Crown appearance since his two-year suspension was lifted. Baffert is tied for the most Preakness wins all time by a trainer with seven.

“It’s Mage, National Treasure, Blazing Sevens, maybe First Mission, and then Perform on the outside maybe coming late,” Francesa said. Francesa and horse racing analyst Brad Thomas agree that National Treasure is the biggest threat to Mage and can win the 2023 Preakness.

Mage (-140)

Along with National Treasure, Mage is a threat to win the Preakness. He broke clean out of the gate and ran a great Derby, showing its elite acceleration down the home stretch. Francesa is weary that the race doesn’t set up well for Mage, but with his closing speed, he has the tools to chase down the leader and keep his Triple Crown hopes alive.

“This race doesn’t set up great for Mage. I’d be the first to admit it. It sets up great for National Treasure,” Francesa said. “I think Mage is gonna come late. If he doesn’t get a fast enough pace to close into, he won’t catch him.”

