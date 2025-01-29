Milwaukee Bucks Linked to Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the market for a high-salary veteran. Two stars who have been the subject of many trade rumors are Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine. Both of which have been linked to the Bucks in many trade rumors. The Bucks were fourth in the Eastern Conference with a win-loss record of 24-17 as of January 22nd, 2025.

Their division rival, Indiana Pacers, are on their heels right now. Since Milwaukee’s NBA Cup win, their roster has grown a little stagnant and is in need of a boost. Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are great but need either a third star to take some pressure off of them, or some new pieces added to the supporting cast. With this in mind, it makes sense why the Bucks are showing interest in Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal as the NBA Trade Deadline draws closer.

Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Add Star Veteran to Roster

Bradley Beal’s Numbers This Season

Beal has had a down year with the Suns. However, the fit of the Suns trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Beal himself was questionable from the start. Yes, Beal would still be sharing the backcourt with another ball dominant guard in Damian Lillard were the Bucks able to land him. However, we have seen Beal thrive with other guards in this respect before in Washington with John Wall and Russell Westbrook. So far this year, Beal is averaging 17.1 points, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and a field goal percentage of 48.5 percent. He is also tallying an offensive rating of 109, a box plus/minus rating of -1.7, and a true shooting percentage of 57.9 percent as of January 22nd. The numbers are a little down, but a change of scenery could also be exactly what Bradley Beal needs.

Zach LaVine’s Impact

If there is any star that needs a change of scenery, it is Zach LaVine. Despite Chicago’s team struggles, LaVine is having a solid season individually. He is logging 24.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.8 total rebounds, and a field goal percentage of 51.4 percent. LaVine is also averaging an offensive rating of 115, a box plus/minus rating of -1.3, and a true shooting percentage of 63.9 percent which is a career-best as of January 22nd. LaVine would form an exciting and explosive trio with Lillard and Antetokounmpo. Not to mention, it would be the most meaningful basketball the former Dunk Contest champion has played in a few years. Considering this, do not be surprised if Milwaukee gets more aggressive in pursuing Zach LaVine.