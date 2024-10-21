Khris Middleton to Miss Start of Regular Season

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors to start the regular season. Small forward, Khris Middleton, will be sidelined as he continues to rehab from a pair of ankle surgeries this offseason. Middleton has dealt with nagging injuries ever since the 2022 campaign. In the past two years, he has appeared in only 88 matchups for Milwaukee. The three-time All-Star has yet to be cleared for full scrimmages in practice. While he may not be as big of a name as Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard, one still cannot underestimate his importance to this Milwaukee Bucks squad.

Khris Middleton Will Miss Start of New Regular Season

Khris Middleton’s Impact

Middleton has always been an underappreciated part of the Bucks’ offensive attack. Throughout his career, he has authored averages of 16.9 points, 4.8 total rebounds, 1.2 steals per game, and an effective field goal percentage (EFG) of 52.9 percent. On top of this, Middleton has also tallied a career true shooting percentage of 57.3 percent, an offensive rating of 111, an offensive win-share total of 32.6, and a usage rate of 23.5 percent for his career. His best season was arguably the 2019-20 campaign where he made his second All-Star Team. During that year, Middleton averaged an EFG of 57.5 percent, a three-point shooting percentage of 41.5 percent, 20.9 points, 6.2 total rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

Middleton is a versatile wing that can fit nearly any scheme when healthy. Khris Middleton was especially vital in the Bucks’ title run in 2021. While he may be older, the Bucks are still going to miss his presence to begin the year. The one-time champion provides another consistent scoring threat that keeps opposing defenses on their toes. Not to mention, the chemistry between he and Giannis is nearly unmatched. The Bucks are still a playoff contender, but they are not at their full potential with Khris Middleton sidelined.

Milwaukee’s Odds

Per FanDuel, the Milwaukee Bucks currently have odds of +1,400 odds to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the season. Unfortunately for them, they also reside in a very competitive Central Division. A division that features the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, both of which made the playoffs last year. Still, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a champion for a reason. The Bucks superstar has proven that he can lead this team at the highest level. While Milwaukee is starting the season short-handed, one still should not sleep on this Bucks squad this year.