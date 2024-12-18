Giannis Antetokounmpo Praises He and Damian Lillard’s Chemistry

Milwaukee Bucks superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, recently talked about the chemistry that has developed between he and Damian Lillard.

“At the end of the day it takes time,” Antetokounmpo said Saturday about his relationship with Lillard. “I feel like a lot of people had such high expectations from us from Day One to be the best duo to ever play this game, but it takes time. “Now, it’s our second year playing together, we are more comfortable playing with one another. We know one another’s spots better. “Our chemistry is the best it’s ever been.”

The star tandem has emerged as one of the best duos this season. They are tallying 58.4 combined points per game and also among the top-10 for passer-scorer combinations in the league. The Milwaukee Bucks have turned things around after a rough start to the season and are set to compete for the NBA Cup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Bucks are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a win-loss record of 14-11 as of December 17th, 2024.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard Steering Bucks in Correct Direction

Damian Lillard’s Season

The eight-time All-Star is having a solid campaign. Lillard is currently tallying 25.7 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.5 total rebounds per contest. On top of this, he is also averaging 1.0 steals per game, a three-point shooting percentage of 37.1 percent, and an offensive rating of 123. He seems to have settled nicely into Milwaukee’s system and starting look more and more comfortable playing as a second option alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. Lillard is still one of the best guards in the entire NBA. His recent play has done nothing but solidify this sentiment.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Season

Once again, Giannis Antetokounmpo is proving why he is a consensus top-three player in today’s Association. This year, the two-time league MVP is authoring a scoring average of 32.7 points per game which is a league-best as of December 17th, 2024. Moreover, Antetokounmpo is logging 6.1 assists, 11.5 total rebounds, 1.6 blocks per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 61.7 percent. He continues to be one of, if not, the most dominant two-way player in the game. Even when the Milwaukee Bucks struggled out the gate, the former Defensive Player of the Year was doing his part. Now, the Milwaukee Bucks are once again the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference. Much of that can be attributed to the relationship and familiarity of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.