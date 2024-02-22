Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Out Milwaukee Bucks

Ever since the Milwaukee Bucks made a coaching change mid-season, they have had a hard time adjusting. Giannis Antetokounmpo is aware of this, but still knows there is no room for excuses.

“It’s been hard because so many changes, so many injuries, so, so many things,” Antetokounmpo told said. “A lot of things, up and down. Changes, as I said, game plan, structure, all of the BS. “We can start from f—— ownership, changed. Coach, changed. Coach, changed again. Star players, changed. From Khris (Middleton) being in and out. Like so much f—— s—. It’s just up and down. Up and down. So many things changing, man. But we got to stay together, I don’t like to victimize myself. I don’t like to feel bad about myself. That’s not who I am.”

The former MVP also had this to say:

“Personally, I have to keep on pushing,” Antetokounmpo told said. “If I have to talk more in the film sessions like I’ve been doing all year, if I have to f—ing grab the f—ing board and write something down— if I don’t, I don’t know — but you cannot just let opportunities like this go to waste. “I feel like I don’t want to look back and be like, “Damn, I had some great teams and I wasn’t able to get over the hump.” We have to stop feeling bad about ourselves. I’m tired of this. We have to stop doing that. Things are not going to be given to us. We have to go and take it. Like I’ve played with guys that never felt bad about themselves. Came in, did their job, went home, did their job, went home, did their job. That’s what we have to do. We’re not doing it right now, but hopefully we can do it.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have now fallen to the third spot in the Eastern Conference.

Other Contenders in the Eastern Conference

The Bucks have plenty of competition in the Eastern Conference. Obviously, the Boston Celtics are the favorites to win the title. They have arguably the best starting lineup in the league with the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers have snuck into the two seed and are playing as good as any team in the league right now. Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen have turned into one of the best duos in the league that compliment each other’s strengths.

Not to mention, the New York Knicks have morphed into one of the toughest defensive teams in the league after the moves they made before and at the NBA Trade Deadline. Plus, they also have their own star duo in Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Milwaukee has plenty to work on if they want to make a deep playoff run. Especially with how much the East has improved. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a proven champion and has the capability to help turn things around for the Milwaukee Bucks.