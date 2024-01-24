Report: Doc Rivers Finalizing Deal To Become Bucks Head Coach

Doc Rivers is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

Rivers is now the head coach in Milwaukee one day after firing first-year coach Adrian Griffin. Wojnarowski’s report states the Bucks and Rivers “negotiated deep into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before reaching an agreement.”

The Bucks dismissed Griffen 43 games into his tenure as the head coach. The Bucks are 30-13 and hold the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, tension has been brewing between Griffin and several Bucks veterans, including Giannis Antetokounmpo. SI’s Chris Mannix tweeted that these Bucks veterans “lost faith in Griffin.”

Milwaukee’s defense has taken a step back under Griffin. The Bucks rank 22nd in defensive efficiency compared to fifth at the end of last season.

Instead of prolonging the inevitable, the Bucks’ front office is changing coaches now with 39 games remaining in a “championship or bust” season.

There have been steady rumblings for weeks in NBA circles that several Bucks veterans, including Giannis, had lost faith in Griffin. What appeared to be smart hire last spring just never worked out. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) January 23, 2024

Doc Rivers Coaching Numbers

Doc Rivers teams have: -Blown three 3-1 leads

-Blown five 3-2 leads

-Blown one 2-0 lead

-Lost Game 7 at home four times (five if you count the Bubble)

-Were eliminated 10 times at home in general (11 if you count the Bubble

-Gone 16-34 with a chance to close out a series — Mike Prada. (PRAY-duh) (@MikePradaNBA) January 24, 2024

Rivers has 20+ years of head coaching experience thanks to his stints with the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Rivers holds a regular season record of 1,097-763 (59%), with a 111-104 postseason record. Since winning the NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics in 2007-2008, Rivers has only missed the postseason once (2017-2018 with the Clippers) in 16 seasons.

Rivers spent the last three seasons as the head coach of the 76ers, making three consecutive trips to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The knock on Rivers has always been his tumultuous postseason exits, blowing three 3-1 leads and five 3-2 leads.

Rivers will leave his position as an ESPN analyst for the head coaching position with Milwaukee.