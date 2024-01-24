NBA News and Rumors

Report: Doc Rivers Finalizing Deal To Become Bucks Head Coach

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
ESPN analyst Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

Report: Doc Rivers Finalizing Deal To Become Bucks Head Coach

Rivers is now the head coach in Milwaukee one day after firing first-year coach Adrian Griffin. Wojnarowski’s report states the Bucks and Rivers “negotiated deep into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before reaching an agreement.”

The Bucks dismissed Griffen 43 games into his tenure as the head coach. The Bucks are 30-13 and hold the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, tension has been brewing between Griffin and several Bucks veterans, including Giannis Antetokounmpo. SI’s Chris Mannix tweeted that these Bucks veterans “lost faith in Griffin.”

Milwaukee’s defense has taken a step back under Griffin. The Bucks rank 22nd in defensive efficiency compared to fifth at the end of last season.

Instead of prolonging the inevitable, the Bucks’ front office is changing coaches now with 39 games remaining in a “championship or bust” season.

Doc Rivers Coaching Numbers

Rivers has 20+ years of head coaching experience thanks to his stints with the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Rivers holds a regular season record of 1,097-763 (59%), with a 111-104 postseason record. Since winning the NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics in 2007-2008, Rivers has only missed the postseason once (2017-2018 with the Clippers) in 16 seasons.

Rivers spent the last three seasons as the head coach of the 76ers, making three consecutive trips to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The knock on Rivers has always been his tumultuous postseason exits, blowing three 3-1 leads and five 3-2 leads.

Rivers will leave his position as an ESPN analyst for the head coaching position with Milwaukee.

Topics  
Bucks NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Team USA watches the American flag raised during the national anthem

USA Basketball Announces Player Pool For 2024 Olympics: Complete List

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NBA News and Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin
Bucks Fire Adrian Griffin After 43 Games: Who Will Become Next Head Coach?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NBA News and Rumors
joel embiid scores 70 (1)
NBA Fans Watch Joel Embiid Score 70 points, Set Philadelphia 76ers’ Single-Game Scoring Record, Debate New Rule Affecting MVP Candidacy
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 23 2024
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons
Downtrodden Detroit Pistons Execute Mid-Season NBA Trade With Washington Wizards, Jettison Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers, Picks For 2 Stretch Big Men
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 14 2024
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons
How Do Bad-Shooting, Turnover-Prone Detroit Pistons Compare To NBA’s Roll-Over 2015-16 Philadelphia 76ers?
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 29 2023
NBA News and Rumors
NBA In-Season Tournament TV Ratings Prove Adam Silver Is A Genius
NBA In-Season Tournament TV Ratings Prove Adam Silver Is A Genius
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 14 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Austin Reaves To Buy Riviera Country Club Membership With NBA Cup Bonus
Austin Reaves To Buy Riviera Country Club Membership With NBA Cup Bonus
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top