The Milwaukee Bucks have fired first-year coach Adrian Griffin, per multiple reports.

After 43 games, the Bucks have fired Griffin as the team’s head coach. The Bucks are 30-13 and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are expected to make assistant Joe Pruty the interim coach.

The Bucks hired Griffin in the offseason after the 2022-2023 season. As the No. 1 seed, Milwaukee was upset by the No. 8 Miami Heat 4-1 in the first round.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his back in the first game of the series, causing the star forward to miss the next two games before returning in Game 4.

After the series, the Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer, who won an NBA Championship with Milwaukee during the 2020-2021 season.

Who Will Become The Bucks Next Head Coach?

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic is reporting Doc Rivers has emerged as a top candidate for the Bucks’ head coaching vacancy.

Rivers was fired as the head coach of the 76ers in May 2023 after three seasons in Philadelphia. Rivers is not coaching any team at this moment.

Rivers has been an NBA head coach for 24 seasons, winning the NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics in 2007-2008.