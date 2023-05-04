NBA News and Rumors

Bucks Fire Head Coach Mike Budenholzer

Dan Girolamo
Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer at the podium.

The Milwaukee Bucks have fired head coach Mike Budenholzer, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The decision comes in light of the top-seeded Bucks losing to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Mike Budenholzer Out As Bucks Coach After First-Round Exit

Budenholzer’s job status came into question after the Bucks surrendered double-digit leads in Games 4 and 5. The Bucks failed to execute in the end, especially in Game 5 when Budenholzer elected to not call a timeout to advance the ball in a tie game at the end of regulation. The Bucks would lose in overtime after failing to get a shot off to tie the game in overtime.

The disappointing ending comes after a 58-24 regular season, the best record in the NBA. However, an injury to star player Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 1 forced the “Greek Freak” to exit the game as the Bucks lost the series opener.

Giannis missed Games 2 and 3, and the Bucks went 1-1 in his absence.

Questions about Budenholzer’s job status came up in 2020 after the Bucks lost to the Heat in the second round of the playoffs. However, the Bucks bounced back the following season, winning the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.

Mike Budenholzer’s Firing Ends His Tenure In Milwaukee

In five seasons with Milwaukee, the Bucks went 271-120 (.693) in the regular season, the best record in the NBA over that span.

The Bucks also never missed the playoffs during Budenholzer’s tenure.

Before Milwaukee, Budenholzer served as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-2018, going 213-197 (.520). Budenholzer won Coach of the Year in 2015 after the Hawks won 60 games.

Topics  
Bucks NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
