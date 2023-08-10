In his second start since being traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Philadelphia Phillies at the deadline, starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen pitched a no-hitter, earning a 7-0 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Wednesday.
It was the 14th no-no in Phillies franchise history.
In an era of starting pitchers rarely hitting triple digits on their pitch counts, Lorenzen released 124 pitches during MLB's fourth no-hitter this season
Lorenzen made MLB history in style
Other than Lorenzen, Phillies fans had a lot to cheer for Wednesday
Weston Wilson hits a HR in first MLB at bat
Nick Castellanos hits 200th HR
Michael Lorenzon throws no-hitter
Heck of a night at the bank!!!
Here's Wes Wilson's moment, becoming the first Phillies rookie to homer during his first MLB at-bat since Marlon Anderson on Sept. 8, 1998
And a career milestone by another former Tiger, Nick Castellanos
Regardless of erroneous spell checks, Lorenzen provided his new teammates and fans at Citizens Bank Park with a lifelong memory
Hats off to Lorenzen
And cheers
