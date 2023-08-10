In his second start since being traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Philadelphia Phillies at the deadline, starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen pitched a no-hitter, earning a 7-0 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

It was the 14th no-no in Phillies franchise history.

In an era of starting pitchers rarely hitting triple digits on their pitch counts, Lorenzen released 124 pitches during MLB’s fourth no-hitter this season …

Welcome to Citizens Bank Park, Michael Lorenzen pic.twitter.com/4PpNBAiXky — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 10, 2023

History in Philly! Tonight, Michael Lorenzen pitched a no-hitter in his first home start since being traded to the @Phillies and the @Vans spikes he wore are now headed to Cooperstown. pic.twitter.com/4pfHQiy6s7 — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) August 10, 2023

I sit with tears in my eyes on the 8 year anniversary of my dad passing after this #phillies game. Between watching Wes Wilson homer in first major league AB his father crying his eyes out n now Michael Lorenzo NoNo 2nd start losing his dad few years ago too🥲Thank you @Phillies — Paul Amarando (@suckkmyPAULs) August 10, 2023

Was Michael Lorenzon the best Trade Deadline acquisition? — Sports On DIRECTV (@SportsOnDIRECTV) August 10, 2023

Other than Lorenzen, Phillies fans had a lot to cheer for Wednesday …

Weston Wilson hits a HR in first MLB at bat ✔️

Nick Castellanos hits 200th HR ✔️

Michael Lorenzon throws no-hitter ✔️ Heck of a night at the bank!!! #ringthebell — Chris Manero (@CoachManero) August 10, 2023

Here’s Wes Wilson’s moment, becoming the first Phillies rookie to homer during his first MLB at-bat since Marlon Anderson on Sept. 8, 1998 …

And a career milestone by another former Tiger, Nick Castellanos …

MICHAEL LORENZON WILL LEAD US TO THE PROMISED LAND — Joe Andress (@J_Andress29) August 10, 2023

BUILD THE MICHAEL LORENZON STATUE TONIGHT #nohit — willreinert (@willreinert26) August 10, 2023

Regardless of erroneous spell checks, Lorenzen provided his new teammates and fans at Citizens Bank Park with a lifelong memory …

A night to remember. pic.twitter.com/iV1wEQonG8 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 10, 2023

