MLB News and Rumors

MLB 2023: Twitter Reacts To Philadelphia Phillies’ Michael Lorenzen Pitching A No-Hitter Versus Washington Nationals

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
michael lorenzon pitches no hitter (1)

In his second start since being traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Philadelphia Phillies at the deadline, starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen pitched a no-hitter, earning a 7-0 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

It was the 14th no-no in Phillies franchise history.

Kerri definitely should talk to Lorenzen before each start …

In an era of starting pitchers rarely hitting triple digits on their pitch counts, Lorenzen released 124 pitches during MLB’s fourth no-hitter this season …

Lorenzen made MLB history in style …

Emotional outing …

What do you think of the poll question? …

Other than Lorenzen, Phillies fans had a lot to cheer for Wednesday …

Here’s Wes Wilson’s moment, becoming the first Phillies rookie to homer during his first MLB at-bat since Marlon Anderson on Sept. 8, 1998 …

And a career milestone by another former Tiger, Nick Castellanos …

Few teams wanted Lorenzen as a free agent last offseason, now some Phillies fans are anointing the right-hander as a team savior (even if they are still misspelling his name) …

Yet another tribute (and misspelling) …

Regardless of erroneous spell checks, Lorenzen provided his new teammates and fans at Citizens Bank Park with a lifelong memory …

Hats off to Lorenzen …

And cheers …

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Nationals Phillies
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen delivers 14th no-hitter in Phillies history

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
Corbin Carroll
Are the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks able to rebound?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 8 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Tim Anderson
MLB suspends Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 8 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Kevin Brown
Orioles suspend broadcaster Kevin Brown for discussing past struggles
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 8 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Eury Perez
Marlins showing caution with star pitcher Eury Perez
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 7 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Luis Arraez
Four intriguing MLB series that start August 4
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 4 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Home Run Derby
Two Key MLB Series that begin August 3
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top