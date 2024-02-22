MLB All-Star first baseman Eric Hosmer retires at age 34

Major League Baseball All-Star first baseman Eric Hosmer of South Miami, Florida has retired at the age of 34 in an announcement made on Wednesday according to the Associated Press. Hosmer played 13 MLB seasons with the Kansas City Royals (2011 to 2017), the San Diego Padres (2018 to 2022), the Boston Red Sox (2022), and the Chicago Cubs (2023).

2023 MLB season with the Cubs

Hosmer batted .234 with two home runs and 14 runs batted in. During 31 games, 94 at bats, and 100 plate appearances, Hosmer scored seven runs and had 22 hits, three doubles, six walks, and 31 total bases, to go along with a .280 on base percentage and slugging percentage of .330. Hosmer’s home runs came in a 12-2 Cubs win over the Oakland Athletics on April 19 and in a 5-2 Cubs win over the San Diego Padres on April 27.

MLB Career Statistics

Hosmer batted .276 with 198 home runs and 893 runs batted in. During 1689 games, 6977 plate appearances, and 6349 at bats, Hosmer scored 812 runs and had 1753 hits, 322 doubles, 20 triples, 76 stolen bases, 562 walks, 2709 total bases, three sacrifice bunts, 40 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .335 and a slugging percentage of .427.

American League All-Star

Hosmer was an American League All-Star with the Royals in 2016. He batted .266 with 25 home runs and a career-high 104 runs batted in. During 158 games, 667 plate appearances, and 605 at bats, Hosmer scored 80 runs and had 161 hits, 24 doubles, one triple, five stolen bases, 57 walks, 262 total bases, and four sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .433. Hosmer’s triple came in a 4-3 Royals win over the Minnesota Twins.

World Series Champion

Hosmer won a World Series with the Royals in 2015. He batted .190 with six runs batted in. During five games, 25 plate appearances, and 21 at bats, Hosmer scored three runs, and had four hits, one double, one stolen base, two walks, five total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .24o and a slugging percentage of .238 as the Royals beat the New York Mets in five games.