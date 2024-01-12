MLB Arbitration Deadline: Monster Deals Highlight the MLB Arbitration Deadline including $31MM to Juan Soto!

Thursday marked an important day on the MLB offseason calendar. Major League Baseball clubs and arbitration eligible players had to agree to terms on a contract prior to 8:00 PM/eastern standard time. The deadline –which was moved up by one-day– created a bevy of transactions throughout the League and began to shape the market for 2024-25 MLB free agency and beyond.

The biggest splash of the MLB arbitration deadline was Juan Soto’s $31 million one-year deal with the New York Yankees. The slugger, who is entering his final year before free agency, was acquired earlier this offseason by the Bronx Bombers. Fellow New York hardballer, the Mets’ Pete Alonso, also had himself a big day. The slugger agreed to a one-year $20.5 million deal with the Mets. Both players’ salaries came in under the projected figures.

Any player, such as Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm, who failed to agree to a contract with their respective Major League club will have until January 26 to come to an agreement. Failure to reach an agreement will send the team and player into the arbitration process that was agreed upon in the last collective bargaining agreement.

Here’s a look at the Major League players that signed the biggest contracts and avoided arbitration with their respective ball clubs.

Key MLB Arbitration Deadline Signings

The following arbitration eligible players hit a home run (sorry!) on Thursday. The players listed below agreed to one-year contracts north of $10 million.

New York Yankees OF Juan Soto: $31 million Projection: $33 million

New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso: $20.5 million Projection: $22 million

Milwaukee Brewers SP Corbin Burnes: $15.6-plus million Projection: $15.1 million

Atlanta Braves SP Max Fried: $15 million Projection: $14.4 million

New York Yankees INF Gleyber Torres: $14.2 million Projection: $15.3 million

Cleveland Guardians SP Shane Bieber: $13.1-plus million Projection: $12.2 million

Milwaukee Brewers SS Willy Adames: $12.2 million Projection: $12.4 million

Houston Astros SP Framber Valdez: $12.1 million Projection: $12.1 million

Houston Astros OF Kyle Tucker: $12 million Projection: $12.6 million

Baltimore Orioles OF Anthony Santander: $11.7 million Projection: $12.7 million

Arizona Diamondbacks 1B Christian Walker: $10.9 million Projection: $12.7 million

Arizona Diamondbacks SP Zac Gallen: $10.1 million Projection: $10.9 million



Projections are based on MLB Trade Rumors’ arbitration formula.

Salary figures are sourced from MLB Trade Rumors & respective Major League clubs.

Other notable signings included Chicago White Sox SP Dylan Cease ($8MM), Dodgers SP Walker Buehler ($8.025MM), Yankees OF Alex Vergudo ($8.7MM), Phillies SP Ranger Suarez ($5.05MM), and Tampa Bay Rays OF Randy Arozarena ($8.1MM).

In addition to Bohm, other notable players who have not agreed to contract terms include Miami Marlins 2B Luis Arraez, Texas Rangers OF Adolis Garcia, and Cincinnati Reds 2B Jonathan India.