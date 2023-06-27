Featured

MLB: Mets’ Verlander At a Loss For Why Mets Struggles Continue

Verlander Warm Up

The Mets Have Spent Serious Cash, and they are seriously bad right now

Justin Verlander, the right-hander for the New York Mets, expressed his surprise at the team’s lack of success following their loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, which pushed them to a season-worst eight games below .500. Verlander pitched for five innings in the game, not allowing any runs while giving up five hits and two walks.

“I don’t think anybody saw this coming, man,” the three-time Cy Young winner said after his team’s 2-1 loss. “Disappointing. Disappointing for everybody in this room, I know. It’s disappointing for the fans. Just got to just keep trying. If there’s one thing that I know the guys in this room are doing is trying their ass off.”

 The Mets Are Really Struggling

The Mets’ recent struggles have seen them lose seven of their last nine games, bringing their season record to 35-43 and placing them fourth in the NL East. This is a significant disappointment considering the team’s high expectations entering the 2023 season. After a 101-win season last year and a league-leading payroll of $344 million, the Mets were poised for success.

In a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets had an opportunity to secure a series victory and gain ground in the NL East. However, a bullpen meltdown in the eighth inning led to a devastating 7-6 loss. The loss was avoidable and further exacerbated the team’s disappointing performance. Despite having a high payroll and relatively few major injuries, the Mets have struggled across all aspects of the game, including starting pitching, bullpen, and lineup.

Mets Fans Are Fed Up, And It’s Not Even the All-Star Break

Fans of the New York Mets are growing increasingly frustrated with the team’s underwhelming performance. Calls for a major overhaul or the firing of manager Buck Showalter have become more prevalent. The sharp decline in performance from last year’s successful season is surprising and disheartening for both players and fans alike. Buck Showalter was asked what the Mets need to do to salvage the season:

Playoffs Seem Bleak

The Mets’ recent loss further diminished their chances of making the postseason. According to Fangraphs, their playoff odds now stand at a meager 18.6%. The team, which was once considered a preseason favorite, has failed to meet expectations and continues to slide down the standings, leaving fans disappointed and concerned about the team’s future.

