Featured

MLB: Ohtani Completes Feat Not Done By AL Pitcher in 60 Years, Is Still Underrated

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani, the incredible two-way player from Japan that can do anything on a baseball field, once again demonstrated his unmatched combination of power and pitching on Tuesday, achieving a feat that hadn’t been accomplished by an American League pitcher in nearly 60 years. In the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox, Ohtani hit two home runs and struck out 10 batters, further solidifying his status as one of the game’s most extraordinary talents.

Ohtani Does Everything Well on the Diamond

Ohtani, who currently leads the majors with 28 home runs, launched solo shots in the first and seventh innings, marking the first time he hit multiple homers in a game in which he also pitched. However, Ohtani was forced to exit the game after 6 1/3 innings due to a cracked fingernail.

The last American League player before Ohtani to achieve the milestone of hitting at least two home runs and recording at least 10 strikeouts was Cleveland’s Pedro Ramos on July 31, 1963. This rare achievement has only been accomplished four other times in MLB history, by Milt Pappas of the Baltimore Orioles in 1961, Rick Wise of the Philadelphia Phillies in 1971, Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants in 2017, and Zack Greinke of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019.

Ohtani’s outstanding performance on the mound accompanied his offensive prowess. He struck out double-digit batters for the sixth time in 16 starts this season, allowing only one run on four hits and two walks. With an opponent batting average of .180, Ohtani leads the majors in that category and ranks third in strikeouts with 127. His remarkable pitching performance was complemented by his exceptional batting average, which currently stands at .304 after he went 3-for-3 with a walk in the game.

Ohtani is Still Somehow Underrated

Recognizing Ohtani’s extraordinary talent, Chicago manager Pedro Grifol referred to him as “the best player in the game” and acknowledged the difficulties of facing him both as a hitter and a pitcher. Ohtani’s ability to excel in both aspects of the game continues to astonish fans and players alike.

Adding to the excitement of Ohtani’s remarkable display, catcher Chad Wallach expressed how each game seems to become even crazier when watching him play, as he pitched exceptionally and hit two home runs against the White Sox.

The Angels secured the win with Carlos Estevez picking up his 20th save, despite some initial challenges in the ninth inning. Eloy Jimenez had an impressive three-hit game for the White Sox, but their efforts fell short as the team suffered its fourth loss in six games.

Ohtani’s first home run came off a 95 mph fastball from Michael Kopech in the first inning, and his second homer, a shot to right-center field off Touki Toussaint in the seventh, marked his fourth home run in five games. This also marked Ohtani’s third multi-homer game of the season and tied the franchise record for June with a total of 13 homers. In June 2021, Ohtani also hit 13 home runs, joining the likes of Albert Pujols (2015) and Tim Salmon (1996) in achieving this milestone.

Ohtani’s outstanding performance continues to elevate the Angels’ position, and he expressed confidence in the team’s current state, emphasizing the importance of accumulating wins as they approach the All-Star break.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

NFL Offseason: Dolphins Extend Offer to RB Dalvin Cook

Author image Colin Lynch  •  1h
Featured
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets Gearing up to Offer Fred VanVleet Max Deal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  3h
Featured
Verlander Warm Up
MLB: Mets’ Verlander At a Loss For Why Mets Struggles Continue
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 27 2023
Featured
Alek Manoah
Former Blue Jays’ Ace Alek Manoah Gets Rocked in Rookie Ball Start
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 27 2023
Featured
Jimmie Johnson qualifies daytona 500 (1)
NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson’s In-Laws, Nephew Found Dead in Oklahoma Home
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 27 2023
Featured
Leonard Fournette
Leonard Fournette Escapes Vehicle Engulfed in Flames on the Side of the Highway
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 27 2023
Featured
New York Jets press conference
Jets May Be Tabbed For HBO’s “Hard Knocks”, Despite Not Wanting “Spotlight”
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 26 2023
More News
Arrow to top