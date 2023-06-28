Shohei Ohtani, the incredible two-way player from Japan that can do anything on a baseball field, once again demonstrated his unmatched combination of power and pitching on Tuesday, achieving a feat that hadn’t been accomplished by an American League pitcher in nearly 60 years. In the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox, Ohtani hit two home runs and struck out 10 batters, further solidifying his status as one of the game’s most extraordinary talents.

Shohei Ohtani’s night:

2 HR as a batter

10 Ks as a pitcher. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Bzm0Q3qvKF — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2023

Ohtani Does Everything Well on the Diamond

Ohtani, who currently leads the majors with 28 home runs, launched solo shots in the first and seventh innings, marking the first time he hit multiple homers in a game in which he also pitched. However, Ohtani was forced to exit the game after 6 1/3 innings due to a cracked fingernail.

The last American League player before Ohtani to achieve the milestone of hitting at least two home runs and recording at least 10 strikeouts was Cleveland’s Pedro Ramos on July 31, 1963. This rare achievement has only been accomplished four other times in MLB history, by Milt Pappas of the Baltimore Orioles in 1961, Rick Wise of the Philadelphia Phillies in 1971, Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants in 2017, and Zack Greinke of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019.

Ohtani’s outstanding performance on the mound accompanied his offensive prowess. He struck out double-digit batters for the sixth time in 16 starts this season, allowing only one run on four hits and two walks. With an opponent batting average of .180, Ohtani leads the majors in that category and ranks third in strikeouts with 127. His remarkable pitching performance was complemented by his exceptional batting average, which currently stands at .304 after he went 3-for-3 with a walk in the game.

Ohtani is Still Somehow Underrated

Recognizing Ohtani’s extraordinary talent, Chicago manager Pedro Grifol referred to him as “the best player in the game” and acknowledged the difficulties of facing him both as a hitter and a pitcher. Ohtani’s ability to excel in both aspects of the game continues to astonish fans and players alike.

Adding to the excitement of Ohtani’s remarkable display, catcher Chad Wallach expressed how each game seems to become even crazier when watching him play, as he pitched exceptionally and hit two home runs against the White Sox.

The Angels secured the win with Carlos Estevez picking up his 20th save, despite some initial challenges in the ninth inning. Eloy Jimenez had an impressive three-hit game for the White Sox, but their efforts fell short as the team suffered its fourth loss in six games.

Ohtani’s first home run came off a 95 mph fastball from Michael Kopech in the first inning, and his second homer, a shot to right-center field off Touki Toussaint in the seventh, marked his fourth home run in five games. This also marked Ohtani’s third multi-homer game of the season and tied the franchise record for June with a total of 13 homers. In June 2021, Ohtani also hit 13 home runs, joining the likes of Albert Pujols (2015) and Tim Salmon (1996) in achieving this milestone.

Ohtani’s outstanding performance continues to elevate the Angels’ position, and he expressed confidence in the team’s current state, emphasizing the importance of accumulating wins as they approach the All-Star break.