MLB Power Rankings – Yankees Take Over Top Spot

The 2022 MLB season is fully underway and it's time to start looking at our MLB power rankings.

MLB Power Rankings – June 3rd

Check out our top 10 MLB teams below.

10. St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have a 29-22 record and have won six out of their last 10 games. They currently have the fourth-best batting average in all of baseball and have also been able to get things done on the mound.

9. Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins could very well be much higher on this list, but a 3-7 record in their last 10 games slots them at number nine. They’re still 30-23 and 4.5 games ahead in the American League Central, despite a tough two weeks.

8. Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are one of those teams that just knows how to win games. They’re currently 30-21, but still, sit 6 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East.

7. Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have arguably been the hottest team in all of baseball throughout their past 10 games as they’re 8-2. Toronto is now 30-20 on the season, and not even playing as well as they might be able to.

6. Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball and that’s led them to a 33-20 record. They’re currently 3 games ahead in the National League Central in front of the second-place St. Louis Cardinals.

5. San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres have been one of the best teams in baseball to start the season, despite missing Fernando Tatis Jr. They haven’t played well throughout their past 10 games, but they’re still 30-21 on the year.

4. Houston Astros

After some off-season moves that people didn’t think were going to pay off for the Houston Astros, they still remain one of the best teams in all of baseball. Houston has managed to win seven out of their last 10 games and have a 33-18 record.

3. New York Mets

With all the injuries that the New York Mets have been dealing with the past few weeks, many expected that this team was going to struggle. However, the Mets have continued to win ball games as they’re 7-3 in their last 10 games and sit at 35-18. New York is already 9.5 games ahead of the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

After a disappointing week that saw the Los Angeles Dodgers get swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates, they fall into the second spot of the MLB power rankings. The Dodgers are still 34-17 on the year and 4 games ahead in the National League West.

1. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have been the best team in all of baseball over the past few weeks and it would be tough to argue against that right now. They managed to go 7-3 in their last 10 games and just completed a sweep against a tough Los Angeles Angels squad.