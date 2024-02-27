MLB News and Rumors

MLB Regular-Season Wins Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Favors New-Look Los Angeles Dodgers; Will Detroit Tigers Discover Pitching Consistency?

Jeff Hawkins
The Los Angeles Dodgers have earned at least 100 wins four times in the past five seasons. The one year they didn’t reach the century mark (2020), they went 43-17 during the COVID-19-shortened season and won the World Series.

Guess what?

With the free-agent signing of Shohei Ohtani, BetOnline Sportsbook listed the high-spending Dodgers with +100 odds to win over 103.5 regular-season games. On the other side of the spectrum, The Oakland Athletics drew -105 odds to win under 57.5 games.

While Ohtani is not expected to pitch this season as he recovers from a UCL injury, the former Los Angeles Angeles two-way star will bolster an already explosive batting lineup. Ohtani, who led MLB with a 1.066 OPS last season, joins newcomers Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez as the Dodgers spent nearly a billion dollars on new player contracts during the offseason. On Monday, they re-signed utilityman Kiké Hernandez to a 1-year deal.

The Dodgers, who have captured eight of the past nine NL West pennants, aim for the third consecutive division title. They believed they needed extra muscle after being eliminated in the NL Division Series that past two postseasons, including a 3-0 sweep by the Arizona Diamondbacks last fall.

The Dodgers are now banking on big bucks that will buy them an extended playoff run.

Detroit Tigers Seek Consistent Defense and Pitching To Contend

The Detroit Tigers, who drew -115 odds to win over 80.5 games, are looking for steady pitching and defense in 2024. The Tigers have not won an AL Central championship since compiling four straight (2011-14).

To upgrade their starting rotation, they signed veteran free agent starters Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty and bolstered the bullpen with Andrew Chafin and Shelby Miller.

While the Tigers’ offense remains a question mark, they ranked No. 27 in batting average (.236) and No. 28 in runs scored (661), the new-look pitching staff will need to keep them in games as the young lineup gains experience.

The Tigers’ first two Spring Training games certainly were forgettable. On Saturday, the Yankees scored 22 runs, benefitting from 14 walks. On Sunday, they surrendered a six-run, seventh-inning lead during a 9-9 tie with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Flaherty provided a lift Monday, utilizing just 10 pitches during a three-up, three-down first inning. The Tigers yielded just two hits during a 4-0 win over the Houston Astros at Publix Field at Joker Merchant Stadium.

Sure, it’s still February, but that’s the kind of pitching the Tigers will need.

And they will certainly need to avoid defensive mishaps like the one minor leaguer Andrew Navigato experienced on Kameron Misner’s inside-the-park home run on a pop fly over second base.

Cue the blooper reel …

MLB Teams’ Regular-Season Wins Odds 

Here is an early look at MLB teams’ early over/under odds for regular-season win totals, according to BetOnline Sportsbook: 

Teams 2024 MLB Regular-Season Over/Under Win Totals Play
Arizona Diamondbacks Over 83.5, -130; Under 83.5, +100 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Braves Over 100.5, -125; Under 100.5, -105 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Orioles Under 91.5, -130; Over 91.5, +100 BetOnline logo
Boston Red Sox Under 79.5, -130; Over 79.5, +100 BetOnline logo
Chicago Cubs Over 83.5, -115; Under 83.5, -115 BetOnline logo
Chicago White Sox Under 63.5, -120; Over 63.5, -110 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Reds Under 82.5, -120; Over 82.5, -110 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Guardians Over 77.5, -115; Under 77.5, -115 BetOnline logo
Colorado Rockies Under 60.5, -120; Over 60.5, -110 BetOnline logo
Detroit Tigers Over 80.5, -115; Under 80.5, -115 BetOnline logo
Houston Astros Over 92.5, -115; Under 92.5, -115 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Royals Over 73.5, -115; Under 73.5, -115 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Angels Over 71.5, -130; Under 71.5, +100 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Dodgers Under 103.5, -130; Over 103.5, +100 BetOnline logo
Miami Marlins Under 78.5, -135; Over 78.5, +105 BetOnline logo
Milwaukee Brewers Over 75.5, -145; Under 75.5, +115 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Twins Over 86.5, -115; Under 86.5, -115 BetOnline logo
New York Mets Over 81.5, -115; Under 81.5, -115 BetOnline logo
New York Yankees Over 93.5, -115; Under 93.5, -115 BetOnline logo
Oakland Athletics Over 57.5, -125; Under 57.5, -105 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Phillies Under 90.5, -130; Over 90.5, +100 BetOnline logo
Pittsburgh Pirates Over 74.5, -115; Under 74.5, -115 BetOnline logo
San Diego Padres Over 81.5, -115; Under 81.5, -115 BetOnline logo
San Francisco Giants Over 81.5, -115; Under 81.5, -115 BetOnline logo
Seattle Mariners Over 86.5, -115; Under 86.5, -115 BetOnline logo
St. Louis Cardinals Under 85.5, -120; Over 85.5, -110 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Rays Under 85.5, -120; Over 85.5, -110 BetOnline logo
Texas Rangers Under 89.5, -130; Over 89.5, +100 BetOnline logo
Toronto Blue Jays Over 86.5, -130; Under 86.5, +100 BetOnline logo
Washington Nationals Over 66.5, -120; Under 66.5, -110 BetOnline logo

*=Odds current at time of publication

BetOnline Sportsbook Dodgers MLB MLB News and Rumors Tigers
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
