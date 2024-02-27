The Los Angeles Dodgers have earned at least 100 wins four times in the past five seasons. The one year they didn’t reach the century mark (2020), they went 43-17 during the COVID-19-shortened season and won the World Series.

Guess what?

With the free-agent signing of Shohei Ohtani, BetOnline Sportsbook listed the high-spending Dodgers with +100 odds to win over 103.5 regular-season games. On the other side of the spectrum, The Oakland Athletics drew -105 odds to win under 57.5 games.

While Ohtani is not expected to pitch this season as he recovers from a UCL injury, the former Los Angeles Angeles two-way star will bolster an already explosive batting lineup. Ohtani, who led MLB with a 1.066 OPS last season, joins newcomers Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez as the Dodgers spent nearly a billion dollars on new player contracts during the offseason. On Monday, they re-signed utilityman Kiké Hernandez to a 1-year deal.

The Dodgers, who have captured eight of the past nine NL West pennants, aim for the third consecutive division title. They believed they needed extra muscle after being eliminated in the NL Division Series that past two postseasons, including a 3-0 sweep by the Arizona Diamondbacks last fall.

The Dodgers are now banking on big bucks that will buy them an extended playoff run.

Detroit Tigers Seek Consistent Defense and Pitching To Contend

The Detroit Tigers, who drew -115 odds to win over 80.5 games, are looking for steady pitching and defense in 2024. The Tigers have not won an AL Central championship since compiling four straight (2011-14).

To upgrade their starting rotation, they signed veteran free agent starters Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty and bolstered the bullpen with Andrew Chafin and Shelby Miller.

While the Tigers’ offense remains a question mark, they ranked No. 27 in batting average (.236) and No. 28 in runs scored (661), the new-look pitching staff will need to keep them in games as the young lineup gains experience.

The Tigers’ first two Spring Training games certainly were forgettable. On Saturday, the Yankees scored 22 runs, benefitting from 14 walks. On Sunday, they surrendered a six-run, seventh-inning lead during a 9-9 tie with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Flaherty provided a lift Monday, utilizing just 10 pitches during a three-up, three-down first inning. The Tigers yielded just two hits during a 4-0 win over the Houston Astros at Publix Field at Joker Merchant Stadium.

Sure, it’s still February, but that’s the kind of pitching the Tigers will need.

And they will certainly need to avoid defensive mishaps like the one minor leaguer Andrew Navigato experienced on Kameron Misner’s inside-the-park home run on a pop fly over second base.

Cue the blooper reel …

Kameron Misner with an inside-the-park homer…with a little bit of help from an elite scorpion kick? pic.twitter.com/Is22UQazd7 — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown0914) February 25, 2024

MLB Teams’ Regular-Season Wins Odds

Here is an early look at MLB teams’ early over/under odds for regular-season win totals, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Teams 2024 MLB Regular-Season Over/Under Win Totals Play Arizona Diamondbacks Over 83.5, -130; Under 83.5, +100 Atlanta Braves Over 100.5, -125; Under 100.5, -105 Baltimore Orioles Under 91.5, -130; Over 91.5, +100 Boston Red Sox Under 79.5, -130; Over 79.5, +100 Chicago Cubs Over 83.5, -115; Under 83.5, -115 Chicago White Sox Under 63.5, -120; Over 63.5, -110 Cincinnati Reds Under 82.5, -120; Over 82.5, -110 Cleveland Guardians Over 77.5, -115; Under 77.5, -115 Colorado Rockies Under 60.5, -120; Over 60.5, -110 Detroit Tigers Over 80.5, -115; Under 80.5, -115 Houston Astros Over 92.5, -115; Under 92.5, -115 Kansas City Royals Over 73.5, -115; Under 73.5, -115 Los Angeles Angels Over 71.5, -130; Under 71.5, +100 Los Angeles Dodgers Under 103.5, -130; Over 103.5, +100 Miami Marlins Under 78.5, -135; Over 78.5, +105 Milwaukee Brewers Over 75.5, -145; Under 75.5, +115 Minnesota Twins Over 86.5, -115; Under 86.5, -115 New York Mets Over 81.5, -115; Under 81.5, -115 New York Yankees Over 93.5, -115; Under 93.5, -115 Oakland Athletics Over 57.5, -125; Under 57.5, -105 Philadelphia Phillies Under 90.5, -130; Over 90.5, +100 Pittsburgh Pirates Over 74.5, -115; Under 74.5, -115 San Diego Padres Over 81.5, -115; Under 81.5, -115 San Francisco Giants Over 81.5, -115; Under 81.5, -115 Seattle Mariners Over 86.5, -115; Under 86.5, -115 St. Louis Cardinals Under 85.5, -120; Over 85.5, -110 Tampa Bay Rays Under 85.5, -120; Over 85.5, -110 Texas Rangers Under 89.5, -130; Over 89.5, +100 Toronto Blue Jays Over 86.5, -130; Under 86.5, +100 Washington Nationals Over 66.5, -120; Under 66.5, -110

*=Odds current at time of publication