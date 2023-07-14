MLB to begin 2024 regular season in South Korea

The 2024 Major League Baseball regular season will begin in Seoul, South Korea. According to Dayn Perry of CBS Sports, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the San Diego Padres from March 20 to 21. The Padres will host the game on March 20 and the Dodgers will host the game on March 21. This will be the first time Major League Baseball is playing regular season games in South Korea. They have had 10 regular season games over the years in Japan.

More international games added

Earlier this year it was announced that the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies would have a two-game series in London from June 8-9, 2024. This will be the second straight year games are in London as the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals split a two game series from June 24-25, 2023 at London Stadium. The Cubs won the first game convincingly 9-1, but lost the second game 7-5.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Rockies and Houston Astros will play a two game series at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in Mexico City, Mexico on April 27 and 28, 2024. This is the second straight year that there is Major League Baseball regular season action in Mexico. On April 29 and 30, the Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 16-11 and 6-4. It is interesting that the Padres have now been selected to play regular season games outside the United States and Canada two straight years.

Ha-Seong Kim

There is currently one Major League Baseball player on the Padres. That is second baseman Ha-Seong Kim of Bucheon. In 85 games, 275 at bats and 321 plate appearances in 2023, Kim has 10 home runs and 31 runs batted in. He has also had 44 runs scored, 71 hits, 12 doubles, 16 stolen bases, 38 walks, 113 total bases. three sacrifice bunts, and three sacrifice flies with an on base percentage of .349 and a slugging percentage of .411.

Dodgers and Astros on the Rise

The Dodgers have won seven of their last 10 games, and are now tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for first place in the National League West. The Dodgers are at 51 wins and 38 losses and the Diamobndbacks are at 52 wins and 39 losses. The Astros are at 50 wins and 421 losses, and trail the Texas Rangers by two games in the American League West.