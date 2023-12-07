MLB Winter Meetings Day 4 Recap: Soto, Shohei, Yamamoto, and More to Close Out the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings

The 2023 MLB Winter Meetings from the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Conference Center in Nashville, TN came to a dramatic close on Wednesday. After weeks of speculation, the on again/off again Juan Soto trade was finally “on” and completed. The New York Yankees acquired the three-time National League All-Star from the San Diego Padres in a seven-player mega deal just as the lights were being shut off in Nashville. Realizing that their time was running short, agents, general managers, and players hammered out a flurry of deals in the closing hours of baseball’s biggest event of the Hot Stove season.

Here’s a look at almost everything that happened on Day 4 of the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings in Nashville.

Padres-Yankees Complete 7-Player Blockbuster Trade

News broke early Wednesday morning that the Soto to the Bronx deal was “likely” going to happen and moved “SotoWatch” to DEFCON 1. There was a lot of back and forth throughout the day, but by noon it became clear the trade was going to happen, but it was just a matter of when. In a bit of comedy, trolling perhaps, the Yankees’ staff departed from Nashville and the Padres’ scouts ate dinner while the baseball world sat with bated breath for any trade news. In the end, the deal was completed shortly before 11 PM/Eastern and all was well with the baseball world once again.

Shohei Ohtani’s Timeline Comes into Focus

Shohei Ohtani is apparently going to make a decision on his next ballclub by the end of the weekend, reports MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. There’s also a “mystery team” involved in the negotiations, according to former Big League pitcher turned media member Ryan Dempster. This whole thing is getting out of control. Follow all the latest Ohtani rumors on our running thread.

Just heard from an anonymous source that there is a secret team interested in Shohei Ohtani. Not yet sure if it is an AL or NL team but rumor has it is a team that hasn’t been mentioned yet but could be one of the teams that was . It’s an ongoing development in a complex market! — RyanDempster (@Dempster46) December 6, 2023

The Latest on Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Japanese free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is likely to begin his United States-based recruitment at some point next week. The list of potential suitors includes the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Yankees, and San Francisco Giants. The Yankees are believed to the be leaders in the clubhouse for Yamamoto and the club is set to meet with him on Monday, reports Jon Morosi. In an interesting development, Mets’ owner Steve Cohen flew to Japan and met with Yamamoto last week, reports The Athletic’s Will Sammon. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi believes the Red Sox have as of good chance as any of the other teams to nab Yamamoto.

.@jonmorosi highlights the latest developments in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes. pic.twitter.com/SBZP3YwAbC — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 7, 2023

No, the Phillies Did Not Sign Joc Pederson

Free agent Joc Pederson is a funny guy, apparently. Pederson took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a photo of himself and the Phillie Phanatic. The post set off a flurry of activity in Phils’ social media circles in an attempt to verify a potential signing. In the end, it was just a bored baseball player having some fun … for now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joc Pederson (@yungjoc650)

A Series of Deals to Close Out the Winter Meetings

Here’s a look at the deals made on the final day of the Winter Meetings.

Baltimore signs RHP Craig Kimbrel who blew the 2023 NLCS for the Phillies to a one-year deal worth a reported $13MM.

Right-handed reliever Craig Kimbrel and the Baltimore Orioles are in agreement on a one-year, $13 million contract, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 6, 2023

Arizona fortifies it’s rotation signing LHP Eduardo Rodriguez to a 4-year/$80MM deal.

BREAKING: Left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a four-year contract for around $20 million a year, pending physical, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 7, 2023

Working late into the night, the Cincinatti Reds signed INF Jeimer Candelario to a 3-year/$45MM deal.

The Reds and Jeimer Candelario have agreed to a deal, per source. The deal is pending physical. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 7, 2023

The Rule 5 Draft

As is tradition, the Rule 5 Draft was held on the final day of the Winter Meetings. Ten prospects were selected during the MLB phase of the Rule 5 Draft. Here’s the complete breakdown:

A’s: RHP Mitch Spencer (NYY)

Royals: RHP Matt Sauer (NYY)

Rockies: RHP Anthony Molina (TB)

White Sox: LHP Shane Drohan (BOS)

Nationals: SS Nasim Nunez (MIA)

Cardinals: RHP Ryan Fernandez (BOS)

Mets: RHP Justin Slaten (TEX) – Traded to BOS for LHP Ryan Ammons

Guardians: 3B Deyvison De Los Santos (AZ)

Padres: RHP Stephen Kolek (SEA)

Rangers: RHP Carson Coleman (NYY)

That’s it! It’s All Over!

Everyone but the media has departed from Nashville. The 2023 MLB Winter Meetings are officially in the books and now all attention turns to Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and the rest of the MLB Hot Stove season.