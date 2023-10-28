Not long ago in stadiums close by, the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks competed as MLB bottom feeders.

In 2021, the Rangers (60-102) placed last in the AL West and the Diamondbacks (52-110) finished likewise in the NL West. Since then, however, both clubs enjoyed meteoric rises, qualifying for Friday’s Game 1 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers, who rely on offensive power, are vying for the franchise’s first Series championship, while the Diamondbacks, who play an old-school brand of never-say-die small ball, are competing for their first title since 2001.

Twitter users responded to Rangers’ slugger Adolis Garcia, who was hit by a pitch in the hand earlier in the game, connecting on an opposite-field, game-winning, home run in the bottom of the 11th inning of a 6-5 victory. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday.

The improbable opening matchup …

The Diamondbacks entered Game 1 ready to “embrace the chaos” …

Say ‘hey’ to the team who overcame all obstacles this Postseason 🐍👋 Introducing: The @Dbacks Bunch! pic.twitter.com/Qs3h25qbhX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2023

The Rangers looked ready to “Go and Take It” …

The Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte worked to stay sharp on defense during pre-game warmups while carrying a franchise-best, 16-game postseason hitting streak into the Fall Classic …

Pregame work for Ketel Marte 🐍 📺: WS Game 1, 8p ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/zBw55kTxq9 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2023

Marginal baseball fans were not overly enthusiastic about the Fall Classic’s matchup. However, there were passionate fans willing to sacrifice a lot to experience Game 1 …

Upgrade us from Section 310! We drove all the way from Oklahoma to see our Dbacks!!! #CapitalOneUltimateFan #Sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/GiBtn2YH0z — Casey Rockwood (@CallMeRasey) October 27, 2023

Greg Swindell, a member of the 2001 World Champion Diamondbacks squad, displayed his pre-game and dinner bling …

Just about to head out to dinner!! @Dbacks and watch the game. pic.twitter.com/3z7075tm5N — greg swindell (@GregSwindell) October 27, 2023

W. bounced the first pitch to Pudge …

Former President George W. Bush delivers the first pitch before Game 1 of the #WorldSeries in Texas. pic.twitter.com/ga86VbN4jJ — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2023

Lining up for Game 1 of the 119th World Series …

Game 1 of the World Series is FINALLY here 👀 DBacks. Rangers. Let’s get it 🍿 pic.twitter.com/BdTf90CfuC — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) October 28, 2023

Rangers’ Evan Carter was the second younger No. 3 World Series hitter since Mickey Mantle in 1952. The 21-year-old rookie’s first-inning double opened the Series’ scoring …

Tha Carter: World Series edition. pic.twitter.com/cfYtsTdBF7 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 28, 2023

El Bombi, the ALCS MVP, continued his scorching postseason with a first-inning, run-scoring single. The RBI was Garcia’s 21st of the postseason, tying an all-time record …

The “Answerbacks,” who made it a habit of regular-season rallies, did it their way again in the third inning Friday. They claimed the lead with three unconventional runs, becoming the first World Series team ever to collect a sacrifice bunt, stolen base and triple in the same inning …

Didn’t take long for the Answerbacks to show up in the #WorldSeries! pic.twitter.com/9cAlyD3bfC — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 28, 2023

The Diamondbacks’ youngster continues to make plays during a breakout season. Is Corbin Carroll the next NL Rookie of the Year? …

The Rangers tied the game at 3-3 in the third with their own version of small ball – they drew three walks …

Trade deadline acquisition Tommy Pham didn’t waste his time with small ball in the fourth inning, connecting on the Series’ first home run. “I tried to do the (small ball approach) against the Dodgers, but it didn’t work. So I’m gonna stick to the long ball approach,” he told FOX Sports …

TOMMY PHAM LAUNCHES THE FIRST HOMER OF THE 2023 #WorldSeries 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/gqJb3yyVPZ — Flippin’ Bats Podcast (@FlippinBatsPod) October 28, 2023

Marte’s fifth-inning, RBI double extended his playoff hitting streak to 17 games, tying him with two New York Yankees, Hank Bauer and Derek Jeter, and a Boston Red Sox, Manny Ramirez, for the all-time record …

Ketel ties the longest hitting streak in MLB #postseason history! Oh, and drives in Perdomo to make it a 2-run lead. 😌 pic.twitter.com/WfO6aKne4h — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 28, 2023

The Diamondbacks’ base-running skills continued to be on full display against the host Rangers …

Garica’s “legend grows” with walk-off winner …