MLB World Series Game 1: Twitter Reacts To Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers Clubbing Arizona Diamondbacks At Globe Life Field

Jeff Hawkins
Not long ago in stadiums close by, the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks competed as MLB bottom feeders.

In 2021, the Rangers (60-102) placed last in the AL West and the Diamondbacks (52-110) finished likewise in the NL West. Since then, however, both clubs enjoyed meteoric rises, qualifying for Friday’s Game 1 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers, who rely on offensive power, are vying for the franchise’s first Series championship, while the Diamondbacks, who play an old-school brand of never-say-die small ball, are competing for their first title since 2001.

Twitter users responded to Rangers’ slugger Adolis Garcia, who was hit by a pitch in the hand earlier in the game, connecting on an opposite-field, game-winning, home run in the bottom of the 11th inning of a 6-5 victory. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday.

The improbable opening matchup …

The Diamondbacks entered Game 1 ready to “embrace the chaos” …

The Rangers looked ready to “Go and Take It” …

The Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte worked to stay sharp on defense during pre-game warmups while carrying a franchise-best, 16-game postseason hitting streak into the Fall Classic …

Marginal baseball fans were not overly enthusiastic about the Fall Classic’s matchup. However, there were passionate fans willing to sacrifice a lot to experience Game 1 …

Greg Swindell, a member of the 2001 World Champion Diamondbacks squad, displayed his pre-game and dinner bling …

W. bounced the first pitch to Pudge …

Lining up for Game 1 of the 119th World Series …

Rangers’ Evan Carter was the second younger No. 3 World Series hitter since Mickey Mantle in 1952. The 21-year-old rookie’s first-inning double opened the Series’ scoring …

El Bombi, the ALCS MVP, continued his scorching postseason with a first-inning, run-scoring single. The RBI was Garcia’s 21st of the postseason, tying an all-time record …

The “Answerbacks,” who made it a habit of regular-season rallies, did it their way again in the third inning Friday. They claimed the lead with three unconventional runs, becoming the first World Series team ever to collect a sacrifice bunt, stolen base and triple in the same inning …

The Diamondbacks’ youngster continues to make plays during a breakout season. Is Corbin Carroll the next NL Rookie of the Year? …

The Rangers tied the game at 3-3 in the third with their own version of small ball – they drew three walks …

Trade deadline acquisition Tommy Pham didn’t waste his time with small ball in the fourth inning, connecting on the Series’ first home run. “I tried to do the (small ball approach) against the Dodgers, but it didn’t work. So I’m gonna stick to the long ball approach,” he told FOX Sports …

Marte’s fifth-inning, RBI double extended his playoff hitting streak to 17 games, tying him with two New York Yankees, Hank Bauer and Derek Jeter, and a Boston Red Sox, Manny Ramirez, for the all-time record …

The Diamondbacks’ base-running skills continued to be on full display against the host Rangers …

Garica’s “legend grows” with walk-off winner …

Diamondbacks MLB News and Rumors Rangers Twitter World Series
