MLS: Inside Messi’s $7.3 Million Miami Penthouse

Messi Will Be Sporting a New Kit as well as a new Miami Penthouse

Lionel Messi has confirmed his move to Inter Miami and is expected to move into his luxurious condo in Miami. Messi purchased the apartment in the Porsche Design Tower back in 2019 for around $7.3 million. The tower, which was opened in 2017, is located between Aventura and Bal Harbour and offers stunning views of Miami Beach.

Living Good in Miami

Messi’s apartment is situated on the 9th floor and features four bedrooms and six bathrooms, providing ample space for him, his wife Antonela Rocuzzo, and their three children. The building has specialized lifts for residents’ cars, allowing them to store their vehicles in their own apartments. Additionally, the apartment boasts its own private restaurant, an outdoor terrace with a sea view, a separate BBQ area, a theater, a mini golf course, racing simulators, and a 1000-bottle wine cooler.

The proximity of the Porsche Design Tower to the Inter Miami stadium ensures that Messi will have easy access to training and matches, as it is only a 25-minute drive away. Notably, Messi’s former teammates Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi also resided in the same building during their time with Inter Miami in 2020.

With such luxurious amenities and a prime location, Messi and his family are sure to enjoy their new life in Miami.