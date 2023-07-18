UFC News and Rumors

Molly McCann Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend

Garrett Kerman
molly mccann

The UFC comes off a great event at the Apex and is now on the road in London, England at O2 Arena for a stacked fight card. In the co-main event, we have one of London’s favorite fighters “Meatball” Molly McCann taking on Julija Stoliarenko in a women’s flyweight matchup. McCann coming off a loss against the surging Erin Blanchfield after winning three in a row prior to that. A win against Julija Stoliarenko will put her back on track in the women’s flyweight division.

In her last fight, she had a submission loss against Erin Blanchfield in the first round. She walked away with an estimated base salary of $75,000, and with a promotional bonus, she walked away with an estimated $81,000.

Molly McCann’s Net Worth

Molly McCann has been in the UFC for a while and she has made an estimated $500,000 during her UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1,000,000.

Molly McCann has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2014 and cut her cloth on the United Kingdom regional scene before making her UFC debut in 2019 after getting signed as the Cage Warriors women’s flyweight champion.

Molly McCann’s UFC Record

Molly McCann holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 13-5 which includes 6 wins by knockout. She will look to improve her 6-4 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC London.

Molly McCann’s Next Fight

Molly McCann will fight former fellow UFC women’s flyweight contender Julija Stoliarenko in a co-main event fight this Saturday at UFC London. This fight will be held at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Molly McCann (-190) making Molly McCann the slight favorite.

Molly McCann’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Molly McCann fights out of Liverpool, England.

She is happily engaged to Ellis Clark.

  • Age: 33
  • Born: Liverpool, England
  • Height: 5’4″
  • Weight: 125 pounds
  • Reach: 62″
  • Coach/Trainer: Paul Rimmer

