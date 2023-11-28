In an ugly Monday Night Football matchup, the Chicago Bears had just enough offensive blush to pull out a come-from-behind, 12-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Placekicker Cairo Santos connected on four field goals, including the game-winner with 10 seconds remaining as the Bears (4-8) became the first NFL team to win despite not scoring a touchdown this season.

Both teams had questions at quarterback entering the NFC North Division contest. The Bears, who likely will have two top-five draft picks next April, must decide on the future of Justin Fields. The third-year signal caller engineered his third career rally, but also lost two fourth-quarter fumbles.

Will he develop an ability to throw consistently from the pocket? Will he learn to control the football?

The Vikings (6-6), meanwhile, are attempting to tread water with No. 1 QB Kirk Cousins (Achilles) out for the season.

Twitter users responded Monday to Vikings backup QB Joshua Dobbs nearly overcoming a four-interception performance.

Fans attending tonight's game can take part in a pregame light show using their phone flashlight through the #Vikings mobile app. 📰: https://t.co/EJzImdm0Zi pic.twitter.com/4wAFpR0tXP — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 28, 2023

More questionable NFL officiating Monday. Apparently, a taunting penalty occurs when a facemask breaks and dangles off a helmet …

Kyler Gordon got penalized 15 yards for taking off his helmet on the field of play. His facemask was broken and is literally dangling around.pic.twitter.com/aXrLFbpyz3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 28, 2023

Fields attempted to troll the Vikings’ fans …

Justin Fields is mocking the Skol chant early. 👀pic.twitter.com/iAmfPV6rdQ — NFC North News (@NFCNorthNewss) November 28, 2023

The Bears dominated the opening 25-plus minutes, but only led 3-0. It felt different to some sportswriters …

Feels like the #Bears should be ahead by 10+ points right now. They have the kind of momentum that often leads to a runaway. But … — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 28, 2023

During the Vikings’ first three drives, Dobbs went 3 of 6 for nine yards. On his fourth possession …

A near pick six by Jaylon Johnson, but he couldn’t come down with it #Bears #Vikings pic.twitter.com/WcVP4lZIKM — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) November 28, 2023

Through their first four possessions, the injury depleted Vikings compiled just 24 yards of offense …

When the Vikings took possession with 1:51 remaining in the first half, Dobbs directed a seven-play, 64-yard drive, capped by a game-tying field goal as time expired in the opening half …

Great to see former Florida #Gators speedster Brandon Powell have a career resurgence with the Vikings and Josh Dobbs. pic.twitter.com/VAImJG5ptq — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) November 28, 2023

As Dobbs continued to struggle throughout the third quarter, the Bears managed two field goals, taking a 9-3 lead. Following Dobbs’ fourth pick, the Bears were in position to kick a game-clinching field goal. Until, that is, Fields fumbled …

Michigan man Josh Metellus knocks the ball out of the hands of buckeye Justin Fields! Michigan continues to dominate Ohio State even this week! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/fxvPThxJFm — JD 〽️ (@MGoJDBlue) November 28, 2023

When an offense knows things are going bad. The Vikings had an opportunity to for a big play when Kyler Gordon fell after suffering a minor injury, but WR Jordan Addison lost track of his location. His teammates bailed him out, however …

JORDAN ADDISON WAS OUT OF BOUNDS pic.twitter.com/Osy0BVn5n1 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 28, 2023

Through all the adversity, Dobbs hit tight end T.J. Hockenson on a 17-yard TD pass. The score pulled the Vikings into a one-point lead with 5:54 to go …

We FINALLY have a touchdown 🚨 • T.J. Hockenson first TD scorer (+850) 💰 📽️: @NFL | #Skol pic.twitter.com/GGvYWH3QZW — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 28, 2023

Fields had an opportunity to respond and he delivered for his coach Matt Eberflus, who entered Monday 0-9 in divisional games. Fields’ 36-yard pass over the middle to DJ Moore proved to be the longest play of the game. It also positioned Santos for the game-winning kick …

Fields and Moore get the Chicago Bears into field goal range 🔥 📺: #CHIvsMIN on ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/CfqIxYK1hJ — Loki Avengers 🍿 (@TheLokiLad) November 28, 2023

Final score: Bears 12, Vikings 10 …