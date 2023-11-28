In an ugly Monday Night Football matchup, the Chicago Bears had just enough offensive blush to pull out a come-from-behind, 12-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Placekicker Cairo Santos connected on four field goals, including the game-winner with 10 seconds remaining as the Bears (4-8) became the first NFL team to win despite not scoring a touchdown this season.
Both teams had questions at quarterback entering the NFC North Division contest. The Bears, who likely will have two top-five draft picks next April, must decide on the future of Justin Fields. The third-year signal caller engineered his third career rally, but also lost two fourth-quarter fumbles.
Will he develop an ability to throw consistently from the pocket? Will he learn to control the football?
The Vikings (6-6), meanwhile, are attempting to tread water with No. 1 QB Kirk Cousins (Achilles) out for the season.
Twitter users responded Monday to Vikings backup QB Joshua Dobbs nearly overcoming a four-interception performance.
One pastor’s in-person pulpit of Monday Night Football …
Monday Night Football 🏈 #govikings pic.twitter.com/EEpIrRowih
— Philip J Schmidt (@Pastor_Phil_66) November 28, 2023
Monday night lights …
Fans attending tonight's game can take part in a pregame light show using their phone flashlight through the #Vikings mobile app.
📰: https://t.co/EJzImdm0Zi pic.twitter.com/4wAFpR0tXP
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 28, 2023
More questionable NFL officiating Monday. Apparently, a taunting penalty occurs when a facemask breaks and dangles off a helmet …
Kyler Gordon got penalized 15 yards for taking off his helmet on the field of play.
His facemask was broken and is literally dangling around.pic.twitter.com/aXrLFbpyz3
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 28, 2023
Fields attempted to troll the Vikings’ fans …
Justin Fields is mocking the Skol chant early. 👀pic.twitter.com/iAmfPV6rdQ
— NFC North News (@NFCNorthNewss) November 28, 2023
The Bears dominated the opening 25-plus minutes, but only led 3-0. It felt different to some sportswriters …
Feels like the #Bears should be ahead by 10+ points right now. They have the kind of momentum that often leads to a runaway. But …
— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 28, 2023
During the Vikings’ first three drives, Dobbs went 3 of 6 for nine yards. On his fourth possession …
A near pick six by Jaylon Johnson, but he couldn’t come down with it #Bears #Vikings pic.twitter.com/WcVP4lZIKM
— Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) November 28, 2023
Through their first four possessions, the injury depleted Vikings compiled just 24 yards of offense …
I miss these guys. #vikings pic.twitter.com/D6HZDW9QjW
— Ali Siddiqui (@asiddiqui15) November 28, 2023
When the Vikings took possession with 1:51 remaining in the first half, Dobbs directed a seven-play, 64-yard drive, capped by a game-tying field goal as time expired in the opening half …
Great to see former Florida #Gators speedster Brandon Powell have a career resurgence with the Vikings and Josh Dobbs. pic.twitter.com/VAImJG5ptq
— OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) November 28, 2023
As Dobbs continued to struggle throughout the third quarter, the Bears managed two field goals, taking a 9-3 lead. Following Dobbs’ fourth pick, the Bears were in position to kick a game-clinching field goal. Until, that is, Fields fumbled …
Michigan man Josh Metellus knocks the ball out of the hands of buckeye Justin Fields! Michigan continues to dominate Ohio State even this week! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/fxvPThxJFm
— JD 〽️ (@MGoJDBlue) November 28, 2023
When an offense knows things are going bad. The Vikings had an opportunity to for a big play when Kyler Gordon fell after suffering a minor injury, but WR Jordan Addison lost track of his location. His teammates bailed him out, however …
JORDAN ADDISON WAS OUT OF BOUNDS pic.twitter.com/Osy0BVn5n1
— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 28, 2023
Through all the adversity, Dobbs hit tight end T.J. Hockenson on a 17-yard TD pass. The score pulled the Vikings into a one-point lead with 5:54 to go …
We FINALLY have a touchdown 🚨
• T.J. Hockenson first TD scorer (+850) 💰
📽️: @NFL | #Skol pic.twitter.com/GGvYWH3QZW
— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 28, 2023
Fields had an opportunity to respond and he delivered for his coach Matt Eberflus, who entered Monday 0-9 in divisional games. Fields’ 36-yard pass over the middle to DJ Moore proved to be the longest play of the game. It also positioned Santos for the game-winning kick …
Fields and Moore get the Chicago Bears into field goal range 🔥
📺: #CHIvsMIN on ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/CfqIxYK1hJ
— Loki Avengers 🍿 (@TheLokiLad) November 28, 2023
Final score: Bears 12, Vikings 10 …
Divisional DUB 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2iDPY3vrgW
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 28, 2023