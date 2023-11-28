NFL News and Rumors

Monday Night Football: Fans Watch Justin Fields, Chicago Bears Edge Minnesota Vikings In Ugly NFC North Matchup At U.S. Bank Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
In an ugly Monday Night Football matchup, the Chicago Bears had just enough offensive blush to pull out a come-from-behind, 12-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Placekicker Cairo Santos connected on four field goals, including the game-winner with 10 seconds remaining as the Bears (4-8) became the first NFL team to win despite not scoring a touchdown this season.

Both teams had questions at quarterback entering the NFC North Division contest. The Bears, who likely will have two top-five draft picks next April, must decide on the future of Justin Fields. The third-year signal caller engineered his third career rally, but also lost two fourth-quarter fumbles.

Will he develop an ability to throw consistently from the pocket? Will he learn to control the football?

The Vikings (6-6), meanwhile, are attempting to tread water with No. 1 QB Kirk Cousins (Achilles) out for the season.

Twitter users responded Monday to Vikings backup QB Joshua Dobbs nearly overcoming a four-interception performance.

One pastor’s in-person pulpit of Monday Night Football …

Monday night lights …

More questionable NFL officiating Monday. Apparently, a taunting penalty occurs when a facemask breaks and dangles off a helmet …

Fields attempted to troll the Vikings’ fans …

The Bears dominated the opening 25-plus minutes, but only led 3-0. It felt different to some sportswriters …

During the Vikings’ first three drives, Dobbs went 3 of 6 for nine yards. On his fourth possession …

Through their first four possessions, the injury depleted Vikings compiled just 24 yards of offense …

When the Vikings took possession with 1:51 remaining in the first half, Dobbs directed a seven-play, 64-yard drive, capped by a game-tying field goal as time expired in the opening half …

As Dobbs continued to struggle throughout the third quarter, the Bears managed two field goals, taking a 9-3 lead. Following Dobbs’ fourth pick, the Bears were in position to kick a game-clinching field goal. Until, that is, Fields fumbled …

When an offense knows things are going bad. The Vikings had an opportunity to for a big play when Kyler Gordon fell after suffering a minor injury, but WR Jordan Addison lost track of his location. His teammates bailed him out, however …

Through all the adversity, Dobbs hit tight end T.J. Hockenson on a 17-yard TD pass. The score pulled the Vikings into a one-point lead with 5:54 to go …

Fields had an opportunity to respond and he delivered for his coach Matt Eberflus, who entered Monday 0-9 in divisional games. Fields’ 36-yard pass over the middle to DJ Moore proved to be the longest play of the game. It also positioned Santos for the game-winning kick …

Final score: Bears 12, Vikings 10 …

Bears Monday Night Football NFL News and Rumors Vikings
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
