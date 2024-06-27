Thanks to an unscheduled assist from future NASCAR Cup Series teammate Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing on Tuesday confirmed Chase Briscoe will take over the No. 19 Toyota after Martin Truex Jr. retires at the end of this season.

Bell accidentally told reporters last Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that Briscoe would join the organization, but then quickly backtracked.

“I‘m excited for this opportunity with Joe Gibbs Racing and Bass Pro Shops,” Briscoe said via press release. “From a competition standpoint, JGR is the place to be if you want to go win races week in and week out and to race for the championship every year.”

Briscoe, who currently races for Stewart-Haas Racing, which competing in its final Cup season, signed a multi-year contract with the Huntersville, N.C.-based organization.

Briscoe has one career circuit win and enters Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in 16th place in the points standings.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Ally 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 19th race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

Christopher Bell introduces Chase Briscoe as the driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Cup car starting in 2025. pic.twitter.com/ONmcKFc0Gd — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 25, 2024

Ally 400 Storylines

Is Bell the best driver in the National Series right now?

After being taken out on Lap 265 during the USA Today 301 last Sunday, Bubba Wallace placed P34 and fell out of the playoff chase with eight regular-season events remaining.

Kyle Busch’s slump continued with a P35 at NHMS. That’s three of his past four outings he finished 35 th or worse. The former Cup champion is 45 points below the playoff cutline.

Kyle Busch just crashed under yellow and called it a day pic.twitter.com/bUSCAvbg4q — Rubbin is Racing (@rubbinisracing) June 23, 2024

Ally 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Odds

Play Kyle Larson +400 Denny Hamlin +450 Martin Truex Jr. +700 Ross Chastain +775 Christopher Bell +800 Chase Elliott +850 William Byron +1000 Tyler Reddick +1100 Ryan Blaney +1100 Joey Logano +1800 Ty Gibbs +2000 Brad Keselowski +2800 Chris Buescher +2800 Alex Bowman +3300 Kyle Busch +3300 Bubba Wallace +4000 Josh Berry +4000 Corey Heim +6600 Daniel Suarez +6600 Noah Gragson +8000 Chase Briscoe +10000 Austin Cindric +10000 Michael McDowell +10000 AJ Allmendinger +15000 Erik Jones +20000 Carson Hocevar +20000 Todd Gilliland +25000 Ryan Preece +30000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000 Justin Haley +30000 John Hunter Nemechek +30000 Corey LaJoie +30000 Austin Dillon +30000 Harrison Burton +50000 Zane Smith +100000 Riley Herbst +100000 Daniel Hemric +100000 Chad Finchum +100000

*Odds current at time of publication

Ally 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:

Christopher Bell (+800)

After sweeping the Cup and Xfinity races at NHMS last weekend, Bell extended Joe Gibbs Racing’s 13-race streak of having a pilot place first or second at the 1.058-mile oval.

Chase Elliott (+850)

Has there ever been a quieter, more consistent Cup contender? He has won at Nashville before. Why not Sunday?

Alex Bowman (+3300)

Here’s the long shot of the week. Bowman’s machine experienced engine failure last Sunday and finished P36. The No. 48 team has placed 15th or worse in three of his past four outings. Look for Bowman to rebound.