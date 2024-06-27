NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds Favor Kyle Larson, Predictions, Best Bets At Nashville Superspeedway

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
3 min read
chase briscoe at nhms walking (1)

Thanks to an unscheduled assist from future NASCAR Cup Series teammate Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing on Tuesday confirmed Chase Briscoe will take over the No. 19 Toyota after Martin Truex Jr. retires at the end of this season.

Bell accidentally told reporters last Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that Briscoe would join the organization, but then quickly backtracked.

“I‘m excited for this opportunity with Joe Gibbs Racing and Bass Pro Shops,” Briscoe said via press release. “From a competition standpoint, JGR is the place to be if you want to go win races week in and week out and to race for the championship every year.”

Briscoe, who currently races for Stewart-Haas Racing, which competing in its final Cup season, signed a multi-year contract with the Huntersville, N.C.-based organization.

Briscoe has one career circuit win and enters Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in 16th place in the points standings.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Ally 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 19th race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

Ally 400 Storylines

  • Is Bell the best driver in the National Series right now?
  • After being taken out on Lap 265 during the USA Today 301 last Sunday, Bubba Wallace placed P34 and fell out of the playoff chase with eight regular-season events remaining.
  • Kyle Busch’s slump continued with a P35 at NHMS. That’s three of his past four outings he finished 35th or worse. The former Cup champion is 45 points below the playoff cutline.

Ally 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Odds
 Play
Kyle Larson  +400 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +450 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +700 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +775 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +800 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +850 BetOnline logo
William Byron  +1000 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1100 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1100 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1800 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +2000 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +2800 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +2800 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +3300 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +3300 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +4000 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +4000 BetOnline logo
Corey Heim +6600 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +6600 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +8000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +10000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +10000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +15000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +20000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +20000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +25000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +30000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  +30000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley  +30000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +30000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +30000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +30000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +50000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +100000 BetOnline logo
Riley Herbst +100000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +100000 BetOnline logo
Chad Finchum +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Ally 400 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway: 

Christopher Bell (+800) 

After sweeping the Cup and Xfinity races at NHMS last weekend, Bell extended Joe Gibbs Racing’s 13-race streak of having a pilot place first or second at the 1.058-mile oval. 

Chase Elliott (+850) 

Has there ever been a quieter, more consistent Cup contender? He has won at Nashville before. Why not Sunday?  

Alex Bowman (+3300) 

Here’s the long shot of the week. Bowman’s machine experienced engine failure last Sunday and finished P36. The No. 48 team has placed 15th or worse in three of his past four outings. Look for Bowman to rebound.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
