Holding off Pocono Raceway’s all-time winningest driver and two Hendrick Motorsports pilots, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney returned to his roots and cruised to a victory during Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com.

“It’s just so cool to win here again,” Blaney said, as reported by NASCAR.com.

The reigning circuit champion earned his first Cup triumph at the 2.5-mile tri-oval in 2017. Following a meandering first half, Blaney has captured two of the previous five events.

“Feel like we’ve gotten to a great pace and speed the last couple months,” said Blaney, who claimed the lead for good off a restart with 44 rotations remaining.

Over the closing laps, Blaney blocked the efforts of runner-up Denny Hamlin, who has secured a series-high seven wins at the “Tricky Triangle,” and teammates Alex Bowman and William Byron.

Blaney’s crew chief, Jonathan Hassler, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio the Team Penske team continues to hit their stride.

“We set out a goal as a team to be the team of the summer, and I think we’re certainly turning that corner and starting to do that,” he said.

Under cloudy competitive skies all season, Kyle Busch’s long, frustrating season seemed to get longer and more frustrating. On Saturday, Busch reported steering issues on the No. 8 Chevrolet. On the pre-race grid Sunday, the Richard Childress Racing machine was pulled back into the garage to repair an oil leak. Busch entered Sunday 17th in the points standings, compiling an average finish of 18.8. He finished P32 Sunday …

Ross Chastain failed to remain in control along Turn 3 on Lap 52. He finished P36 …

Corey LaJoie attempted to avoid Busch’s blocking attempt on Lap 120, but bumped the No. 8 machine along Turn 1. Busch’s spinning car collected AJ Allmendinger, Harrison Burton, Austin Cindric, Carson Hocevar, Ryan Preece and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. …

Pole-sitter Ty Gibbs had a leak on Lap 133 and created a caution period for leaving fluid on the track …

Chase Elliott, who placed P9, reclaimed the lead in the points standings from Kyle Larson. With five regular-season races remaining, Elliott, who had a strong run with fresh rubber, holds a three-point advantage over his garage-mate …

