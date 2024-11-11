NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR legend Bobby Allison passes away at age 86

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_22329461_168396541_lowres-2

On Saturday, the auto racing legend lost a legend as NASCAR driver Bobby Allison of Miami, Florida passed away at the age of 86. Allison, is fourth all-time in NASCAR victories with 85. He is only behind Richard Petty of Level Cross, North Carolina (200), David Pearson of Spartanburg, South Carolina (105), and Jeff Gordon of Vallejo, California (93).

Recently given his 85th victory

Allison was only given his 85th NASCAR victory last month according to Jacob Lev of CNN. He was recognized for winning the 1971 Myers Brothers 250 at the Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Allen was not initially credited with a victory because he was not racing in a Grand National Car.

Three-time Daytona 500 champion

Allison won three Daytona 500 titles in a span of a decade. They came in 1978, 1982, and 1988. The 1978 Daytona 500 was a dominant performance by Allison as he posted a winning time of three hours, seven minutes and 49 seconds. While driving a Ford, Allison beat his nearest competitor, Cale Yarborough of Timmonsville, South Carolina by 33.2 seconds. Yarborough, like Allison, also died in the last year. On New Year’s Eve, 2023, Yarborough died at the age of 84.

In 1982, Allison led the most laps (147), in beating Yarborough again. This was redemption for Allison. In 1981, he led the most laps at the 1981 Daytona 500 with 117, but finished in second place, only behind Petty. Known as simply “The King,” Petty had a winning time of two hours, 56 minutes and 50 seconds, and beat Allison by 3.5 seconds.

In 1988, Allison won his final Daytona 500 at age 50. What was fascinating about this race was the fact that Bobby beat his son Davey to the finish line. Bobby Allison led the most laps in the race with 70. Darrell Waltrip of Owensboro, Kentucky led the second most laps in the 1988 Daytona 500 with 69.

Honours

Allison was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in Talladega, Alabama in 1993. He was then inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011.

 

Topics  
NASCAR NASCAR News and Rumors Unexpected Pitstop
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
larson celebrates indy win (1)

NASCAR Cup Series Fans React To Kyle Larson Outclassing Brickyard 400 Field At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 21 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
tyler reddick wins indy suimmer pole (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented By PPG: Qualifying, Tyler Reddick’s Pole Position, Lineup For Return To Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 20 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
pocono raceway pit stop art (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds Favor Denny Hamlin, Predictions, Best Bets At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 16 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
denny hamlin dominates at pocono (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented By PPG Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 15 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
ryan blaney wins pocono raceway (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Reply To Ryan Blaney Returning To Roots, Outrunning The Great American Getaway 400 Field At Pocono Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 14 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400: Qualifying, Ty Gibbs’ Pole Position, Lineup At Pocono Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 13 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Grant Park 165
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds Favor Denny Hamlin, Predictions, Best Bets At Pocono Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 9 2024
More News
Arrow to top