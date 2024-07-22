Ending an interesting chess match of fuel levels between the NASCAR Cup Series teams in the final laps and two overtime sessions of Sunday’s Brickyard 400 Presented By PPG, Kyle Larson returned triumphantly to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Capping the event’s 30th anniversary, Larson utilized crafty restarts to complete his rally and visit Victory Lane for the first time at the iconic 2.5-mile oval. Larson competed in the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend, but his attempt to complete “The Double” was foiled by rain delays.

Nothing got in his way Sunday, sealing his circuit-high fourth win this season.

Before the first OT restart, Larson’s machine suffered from a starter issue and needed a push after the 17-minute red-flag situation. Larson’s team was not penalized NASCAR stopped the car. Once started, Larson held off Tyler Reddick (P2) and Ryan Blaney (P3) on the final restart to and move back into first place in the regular-season standings, 10 points ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott.

Larson also recovered from having to make an additional pit stop to tighten a loose right rear wheel on Lap 73.

X (Twitter) users reacted to the circuit returning to the IMS oval for the first time since 2020 and NBC Sports cutting away from the telecast twice, the final time before the second OT restart. Certainly, the network’s decision wasn’t one of the event’s top moments …

The Cup Series had a lot to live up to after Saturday’s Xfinity Series dramatics, highlighted by Riley Herbst outdueling Cole Custer and Aric Almirola …

Best finish in the 30 year history of NASCAR at Indy? I vote, and I'm not sure any other IMS race is even close. pic.twitter.com/BHWy7AYHPK — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) July 20, 2024

With a bit less fanfare than his previous visit, Larson was back behind the wheel at IMS on Sunday …

From the Indy 500 to the #Brickyard400, Kyle Larson is HIM. pic.twitter.com/8FXzBPQSba — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 21, 2024

Rowdy milestone …

They call him Rowdy, but we call him one of the all-time greats. Congratulations @KyleBusch on this remarkable milestone! pic.twitter.com/8rbpq8b7Re — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 21, 2024

Entering Sunday, here is a list of NASCAR Cup Series crown jewel titleholders …

NASCAR crown jewel race winners: pic.twitter.com/nPGaq4o7ja — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) July 21, 2024

Add Larson’s name in the category of possessing three of four crown jewel trophies …

Just one more left to go. 😏 pic.twitter.com/ZMDt1tq8RH — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 22, 2024

NBC initially pitted pre-race coverage for breaking political news …

NBC cuts into #NASCAR pre race show at Indy for breaking news Biden is stepping down from presidential race. Not sure I have ever seen a break in coverage like this especially at start of a race. What is plan to show race if NBC stays w this breaking news? pic.twitter.com/aqRqxIFb0l — Danielle Trotta (@DanielleTrotta) July 21, 2024

Some NASCAR fans questioned the programming decision …

We get it. Biden is out. Get @NASCAR back on the TV. I have a race to watch — Chris plays DBD (@whittemagic) July 21, 2024

On Lap 110, former multi-Cup titleholders Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson were taken out by Carson Hocevar during a restart collision. It was a theme for the event …

Larson started making his run during Stage 3 …

KYLE LARSON IS COMING. He is good to go on fuel and charging hard. #Brickyard400 on NBC pic.twitter.com/PhmA04nKvl — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 21, 2024

During Larson’s run to join the lead pack, the 2021 Cup champion gave Martin Truex Jr. part of his upcoming retirement present …

A look at the contact between the Nos. 5 and 19. pic.twitter.com/zpBNhsE4fk — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 21, 2024

Kyle Busch’s milestone ride did nothing to end his season-long problems. His Lap 159 wreck with Denny Hamlin forced the extra laps and hastened the gas crisis some teams were facing …

Kyle Busch CRASHES to force the #Brickyard400 into OVERTIME. 📺 : NBC pic.twitter.com/E9Zr4nxSQe — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 21, 2024

The first OT restart collision was the fourth one of the event …

BIG WRECK ON THE RESTART, with Denny Hamlin and more involved! 📺 : #Brickyard400 on USA Network pic.twitter.com/5Cwsseruce — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 21, 2024

After the first OT crash, NBC switched programming again, sending the race to USA Network. Do you think the Peacock network is making any friends in NASCAR? …

Of course NASCAR loses the end of this race from NBC to USA Network. Tough, tough break for the ratings. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 21, 2024

While on the secondary network, Larson took the checkered flag under caution …

Did NASCAR officials make the right call? pic.twitter.com/OgkTGy8MSx — Darian Gilliam (@BlackFlagMatter) July 21, 2024

A kiss goodbye. The NASCAR Cup Series will be off the next two weeks, getting parked for the 2024 Summer Olympics …

History will remember his name. pic.twitter.com/k5hsLYgoaH — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 21, 2024