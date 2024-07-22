NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Fans React To Kyle Larson Outclassing Brickyard 400 Field At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Ending an interesting chess match of fuel levels between the NASCAR Cup Series teams in the final laps and two overtime sessions of Sunday’s Brickyard 400 Presented By PPG, Kyle Larson returned triumphantly to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Capping the event’s 30th anniversary, Larson utilized crafty restarts to complete his rally and visit Victory Lane for the first time at the iconic 2.5-mile oval. Larson competed in the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend, but his attempt to complete “The Double” was foiled by rain delays.

Nothing got in his way Sunday, sealing his circuit-high fourth win this season.

Before the first OT restart, Larson’s machine suffered from a starter issue and needed a push after the 17-minute red-flag situation. Larson’s team was not penalized NASCAR stopped the car. Once started, Larson held off Tyler Reddick (P2) and Ryan Blaney (P3) on the final restart to and move back into first place in the regular-season standings, 10 points ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott.

Larson also recovered from having to make an additional pit stop to tighten a loose right rear wheel on Lap 73.

X (Twitter) users reacted to the circuit returning to the IMS oval for the first time since 2020 and NBC Sports cutting away from the telecast twice, the final time before the second OT restart. Certainly, the network’s decision wasn’t one of the event’s top moments …

The Cup Series had a lot to live up to after Saturday’s Xfinity Series dramatics, highlighted by Riley Herbst outdueling Cole Custer and Aric Almirola …

With a bit less fanfare than his previous visit, Larson was back behind the wheel at IMS on Sunday …

Rowdy milestone …

Entering Sunday, here is a list of NASCAR Cup Series crown jewel titleholders …

Add Larson’s name in the category of possessing three of four crown jewel trophies …

NBC initially pitted pre-race coverage for breaking political news …

Some NASCAR fans questioned the programming decision …

On Lap 110, former multi-Cup titleholders Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson were taken out by Carson Hocevar during a restart collision. It was a theme for the event …

Larson started making his run during Stage 3 …

During Larson’s run to join the lead pack, the 2021 Cup champion gave Martin Truex Jr. part of his upcoming retirement present …

Kyle Busch’s milestone ride did nothing to end his season-long problems. His Lap 159 wreck with Denny Hamlin forced the extra laps and hastened the gas crisis some teams were facing …

The first OT restart collision was the fourth one of the event …

After the first OT crash, NBC switched programming again, sending the race to USA Network. Do you think the Peacock network is making any friends in NASCAR? …

While on the secondary network, Larson took the checkered flag under caution …

A kiss goodbye. The NASCAR Cup Series will be off the next two weeks, getting parked for the 2024 Summer Olympics …

Brickyard 400 Presented By PPG NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
