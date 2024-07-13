Immediately after Ty Gibbs on Saturday captured the pole position for Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com, NASCAR Cup Series insiders and fans at Pocono Raceway started asking the question that’s beginning to become routine.

When will Gibbs, the 2022 Xfinity Series champion, capture his first Cup event? In 71 career starts, Gibbs posted nine top-five finishes and 20 top-10s, but zero trips to Victory Lane.

After earning his second career pole during Saturday’s qualifying session, Gibbs likely will have to fend off Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell at some point Sunday. Reddick, coming off consecutive top-3s, and Bell, who has paced the field for 29 percent of the laps during the previous seven outings.

Is Gibbs, who turned a hot lap of 170.039 mph Saturday, positioned for his first Cup win?

“The car is really good, so we’ll see what we can do (Sunday),” Gibbs told NBC Sports.

William Byron (169.661 mph) will start on the outside of the front row, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (169.221), Denny Hamlin (169.049) and Josh Berry (169.049).

A victim of the Turn 2 “bumps,” Tyler Reddick spun out without colliding with anything during a practice run, then topped the 36-machine field with a lap time of 53.498 seconds. He qualified P7.

Winning Drivers Tend To Rally At Pocono Raceway

Before Denny Hamlin last year and Chase Elliott in 2022, racing with the lead pack during Stage 1 of events at the “Tricky Triangle.” Beginning with Kyle Busch’s win in June 2019 and concluding with his June 2021 trip to Victory Lane, five of the six races ended with the winning driver placing P29 or lower during the opening stage.

Kevin Harvick and Hamlin did it in 2020 and Alex Bowman accomplished the feat in ‘21.

The winning drivers made up significant time during Stage 2. Could the scenario repeat itself Sunday with Bell qualifying P13 and Busch P24?

Hamlin, who won at Pocono last summer, remains the winningest Cup driver at the 2.5-mile tri-oval track. Among his seven trips to Victory Lane, three have developed during his past seven starts. He also has led at least one lap in nine consecutive outings in Pennsylvania.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ The Great American Getaway 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com at Pocono Raceway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

2, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

3, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

4, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

5, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

6, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

7, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

8, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

9, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports

10, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

11, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

12, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

13, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

14, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

15, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports

16, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

17, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

18, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

19, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

20, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

21, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

22, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

23, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

24, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

25, Noah Gragson, 42, Stewart-Haas Racing

26, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

27, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

28, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

29, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

30, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

32, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

33, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

34, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

35, Cody Ware, 15, Rick Ware Racing

36, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

37, JJ Yeley, 44, NY Racing Team