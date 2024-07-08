Unshackled from his 80-race winless streak, NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman tackled an issue with critics after capturing Sunday’s rain-delayed Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race.

Regarding his seat at Hendrick Motorsports, Bowman obviously felt vindicated, as reported by @NASCAR.

“Man, let me tell you about how great NASCAR is to us drivers. I got to my hotel room, there’s a little box with my name on it, that had a bottle of bourbon in it, so that’s in my bag. I’m pretty excited about that,” Bowman explained, following the race. “But I’ve got a couple bottles, that were bought early in 2022, that were like, ‘The next win, we’re going to drink these,’ and they’ve been sitting on the counter way to f****** long.

“So yeah, everybody that said I couldn’t win and don’t deserve to be at Hendrick Motorsports and all that bull****.

“Cheers to you.”

Entering next weekend’s National Series events at Pocono Raceway, Bowman secured a trip to the playoffs after finishing out of the top 16 last season.

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Pocono Raceway (All Times ET):

Friday

2 p.m.: Truck Series practice

2:30 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

5:30 p.m.: Truck Series CRC Brakleen 175 race

Saturday

10 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

Noon: Cup Series practice

12:45 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 race

Sunday

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com race

NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, JJ Yeley, NY Racing Team, No. 44 Chevrolet

30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No. 45 Toyota

31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

33, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

34, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

35, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

36, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

