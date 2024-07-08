NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Pocono Raceway

Jeff Hawkins
alex bowman rides chicago wall (1)

Unshackled from his 80-race winless streak, NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman tackled an issue with critics after capturing Sunday’s rain-delayed Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race.

Regarding his seat at Hendrick Motorsports, Bowman obviously felt vindicated, as reported by @NASCAR.

“Man, let me tell you about how great NASCAR is to us drivers. I got to my hotel room, there’s a little box with my name on it, that had a bottle of bourbon in it, so that’s in my bag. I’m pretty excited about that,” Bowman explained, following the race. “But I’ve got a couple bottles, that were bought early in 2022, that were like, ‘The next win, we’re going to drink these,’ and they’ve been sitting on the counter way to f****** long.

“So yeah, everybody that said I couldn’t win and don’t deserve to be at Hendrick Motorsports and all that bull****.

“Cheers to you.”

Entering next weekend’s National Series events at Pocono Raceway, Bowman secured a trip to the playoffs after finishing out of the top 16 last season.

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Pocono Raceway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 2 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 2:30 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 5:30 p.m.: Truck Series CRC Brakleen 175 race

Saturday

  • 10 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • Noon: Cup Series practice
  • 12:45 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 race

Sunday

  • 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com race

NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet  
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford  
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet  
  • 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford  
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet  
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford  
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet  
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet  
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet  
  • 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford  
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota  
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford  
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford  
  • 14, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford  
  • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet  
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford  
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota  
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota  
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford  
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford  
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota  
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet  
  • 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet  
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford  
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford  
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford  
  • 27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet  
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet  
  • 29, JJ Yeley, NY Racing Team, No. 44 Chevrolet 
  • 30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No. 45 Toyota  
  • 31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet  
  • 32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet  
  • 33, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford  
  • 34, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota  
  • 35, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet  
  • 36, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet  
  • 37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet 

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors The Great American Getaway 400 X (Twitter)
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Arrow to top