Unshackled from his 80-race winless streak, NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman tackled an issue with critics after capturing Sunday’s rain-delayed Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race.
Regarding his seat at Hendrick Motorsports, Bowman obviously felt vindicated, as reported by @NASCAR.
“Man, let me tell you about how great NASCAR is to us drivers. I got to my hotel room, there’s a little box with my name on it, that had a bottle of bourbon in it, so that’s in my bag. I’m pretty excited about that,” Bowman explained, following the race. “But I’ve got a couple bottles, that were bought early in 2022, that were like, ‘The next win, we’re going to drink these,’ and they’ve been sitting on the counter way to f****** long.
“So yeah, everybody that said I couldn’t win and don’t deserve to be at Hendrick Motorsports and all that bull****.
“Cheers to you.”
Entering next weekend’s National Series events at Pocono Raceway, Bowman secured a trip to the playoffs after finishing out of the top 16 last season.
Has anyone heard from @Alex_Bowman today? 😅 pic.twitter.com/mGmuck0kpv
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 8, 2024
NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Pocono Raceway (All Times ET):
Friday
- 2 p.m.: Truck Series practice
- 2:30 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
- 5:30 p.m.: Truck Series CRC Brakleen 175 race
Saturday
- 10 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
- Noon: Cup Series practice
- 12:45 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 race
Sunday
- 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com race
It’s Our Turn! #WhatTurn4
We can’t wait to welcome back @NASCAR and all the fans to the #PoconoMtns this weekend!
🎟️: https://t.co/iKCPUpyO6j #CRCBrakleen175 #ExplorePocono225 #PAGetaway400 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/cQVE1taEpL
— Pocono Raceway (@PoconoRaceway) July 8, 2024
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 29, JJ Yeley, NY Racing Team, No. 44 Chevrolet
- 30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No. 45 Toyota
- 31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 33, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 34, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 35, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
- 36, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet
