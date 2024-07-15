NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin failed to outrun Ryan Blaney during the final laps of Sunday’s event at a track he generally dominates.

As a seven-time winner at Pocono Raceway, Hamlin finished The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com in second place, highlighted by passing Alex Bowman with seven laps to go. Last year, he visited Victory Lane, but the runner-up spot and Stage 2 win helped the No. 11 Toyota team snap a slump.

“We were in such a terrible slump,” Hamlin told NBC Sports. “We were terrible for a month and a half or so in our finishes, not in our performance. Feels good to have at least a solid day leaving here.

“I only care about winning, but still, this kind of rebound is something that at least makes you feel a little better.”

Beginning at Sonoma Raceway (June 9) and ending at Chicago Street Race (July 7), Hamlin’s average finish was 25.6.

Entering next Sunday’s return event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Hamlin’s crew chief, Chris Gabehart, said the team is becoming playoff-ready following its five-week slide. Hamlin seeks his first Brickyard 400 trophy.

“Yeah, it’s a big deal to your point,” Gabehart told NASCAR.com. “We’ve had a lot of struggles — and everyone does. But with results, we should have quite a few more points in the bucket than we do at this point. So to take a big chunk out of the points lead, have a solid day heading into, in the 11 car’s opinion, probably the most important race of the year — the Brickyard at Indy is a big one for us now that it’s back on the oval. To try to get that last major for Denny, carrying a lot of momentum into that race is a big deal.”

Getting his groove back. @dennyhamlin (P2) collects his first top-10 finish since @WWTRaceway on June 2. pic.twitter.com/C16zZagG28 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 14, 2024

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) and Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) (All Times ET):

Friday

1:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice at IMS

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice at IRP

2:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying at IRP

2:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice at IMS

3:30 p.m.: Truck Series practice at IRP

4:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying at IRP

5:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Circle City 200 race at IRP

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series TSport 200 race at IRP

Saturday

12:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying at IMS

1:05 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying at IMS

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 race at IMS

Sunday

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented By PPG race at IMS

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Ty Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 33 Chevrolet

25, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

26, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

27, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

28, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

29, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

33, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

34, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

35, BJ McLeod, Power Source, No. 66 Ford

36, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

37, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

38, Jimmy Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 84 Toyota

39, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet