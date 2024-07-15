NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin failed to outrun Ryan Blaney during the final laps of Sunday’s event at a track he generally dominates.
As a seven-time winner at Pocono Raceway, Hamlin finished The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com in second place, highlighted by passing Alex Bowman with seven laps to go. Last year, he visited Victory Lane, but the runner-up spot and Stage 2 win helped the No. 11 Toyota team snap a slump.
“We were in such a terrible slump,” Hamlin told NBC Sports. “We were terrible for a month and a half or so in our finishes, not in our performance. Feels good to have at least a solid day leaving here.
“I only care about winning, but still, this kind of rebound is something that at least makes you feel a little better.”
Beginning at Sonoma Raceway (June 9) and ending at Chicago Street Race (July 7), Hamlin’s average finish was 25.6.
Entering next Sunday’s return event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Hamlin’s crew chief, Chris Gabehart, said the team is becoming playoff-ready following its five-week slide. Hamlin seeks his first Brickyard 400 trophy.
“Yeah, it’s a big deal to your point,” Gabehart told NASCAR.com. “We’ve had a lot of struggles — and everyone does. But with results, we should have quite a few more points in the bucket than we do at this point. So to take a big chunk out of the points lead, have a solid day heading into, in the 11 car’s opinion, probably the most important race of the year — the Brickyard at Indy is a big one for us now that it’s back on the oval. To try to get that last major for Denny, carrying a lot of momentum into that race is a big deal.”
Getting his groove back. @dennyhamlin (P2) collects his first top-10 finish since @WWTRaceway on June 2. pic.twitter.com/C16zZagG28
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 14, 2024
NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) and Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) (All Times ET):
Friday
- 1:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice at IMS
- 1:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice at IRP
- 2:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying at IRP
- 2:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice at IMS
- 3:30 p.m.: Truck Series practice at IRP
- 4:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying at IRP
- 5:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Circle City 200 race at IRP
- 8:30 p.m.: Truck Series TSport 200 race at IRP
Saturday
- 12:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying at IMS
- 1:05 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying at IMS
- 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 race at IMS
Sunday
- 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented By PPG race at IMS
One week from today, another celebration will be in the books.
🎟️ >>> https://t.co/DSXiEMoZOA#NASCAR | #Brickyard400 pic.twitter.com/SlMxBaKDeY
— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) July 14, 2024
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Ty Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 33 Chevrolet
- 25, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 26, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 27, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 28, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 29, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
- 31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 33, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 34, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 35, BJ McLeod, Power Source, No. 66 Ford
- 36, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
- 37, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 38, Jimmy Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 84 Toyota
- 39, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet
The #Brickyard400 presented by @PPG returns‼️
30 years after the Inaugural race, we’re running it back to our @NASCAR roots, 90’s themed and all. 🤩#NASCAR | #ThisIsIndy | @PPGRefinish_NA pic.twitter.com/YwkuW12xzY
— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) September 28, 2023