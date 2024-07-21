Tyler Reddick took issue with how the NASCAR Cup Series driver handled Turn 1 during Saturday’s qualifying run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Things worked out, though, as Reddick turned a hot lap of 181.932 mph to edge Denny Hamlin by 0.12 seconds and earn the pole position for Sunday’s Brickyard 400, the event’s 30th anniversary.

“I didn’t feel great about Turn 1, but the rest of the lap was really, really stout,” Reddick told NBC Sports after capturing his second pole of the season and eighth of his career. “Qualifying today was kind of sketchy for all the Cup Series drivers.”

Sunday’s race will be the circuit’s first at the 2.5-mile track since 2020. Reddick anticipates the opportunity to run at the iconic track.

“It’s great to be back at the oval,” he said.

After Reddick and Hamlin, three Hendrick Motorsports pilots rounded out the top five. Chase Elliott (181.803 mph) will start on the inside of the second row, next to William Byron (180.155) and Kyle Larson (181.298) earned a familiar starting spot.

Larson will begin P5, identical to his starting spot for the Indianapolis 500 over Memorial Day weekend.

Tyler Reddick is your pole winner for the 30th anniversary of the Brickyard 400! He could become the first to ever win on the road course AND the oval at @IMS. He told me if he wins this crown jewel tomorrow he’s going to “make out” with the bricks! MORE TONIGHT ON @WISHNews8 pic.twitter.com/3jrgRrDOkN — Angela Moryan (@AngelaMoryanTV) July 20, 2024

Cole Custer Gets Green Flag, Returning To Cup Series In ‘25

With the demise of Stewart-Haas Racing’s four-machine operation at the end of the NASCAR Cup Series season, a new organization, Haas Factory Team, will open shop in 2025 with Cole Custer as the pilot for the No. 41 Ford team.

The Haas Factory Team plans to maintain its industry alliances and receive technical aid from Rousch Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing and Ford Performance.

Custer, the reigning Xfinity Series champion, will return to the Cup Series full-time for the first time since a three-run ended in 2022. The 26-year-old driver compiled one win and one top-five finish in 108 Cup starts.

Custer, who claimed three Xfinity wins last season, earned the circuit title by winning the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. In defense of his series title, Custer visited Victory Lane last weekend at Pocono Raceway and entered Saturday night’s TSport 200 leading the regular-season standings by 51 points over Justin Allgaier.

“To have this opportunity to get to drive for Haas Factory Team next year is huge for me, and I think we can do some really special things with the resources we have as a team,” Custer said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “We’re ready to get to work and get some great people, and I think we’ll be able to compete with the best.”

Looking forward to this opportunity with Haas Factory Team! pic.twitter.com/Qy1RAhvy2n — Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) July 20, 2024

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

2, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

3, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

4, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

5, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

6, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

7, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

8, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

9, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

10, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

11, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

12, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

13, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

14, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

15, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

16, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

17, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

18, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

19, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

20, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

21, Noah Gragson, 42, Stewart-Haas Racing

22, Ty Dillon, 16, Kaulig Racing

23, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

24, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

25, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

26, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

27, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports

28, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

29, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

30, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports

31, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

32, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

33, Jimmie Johnson, 84, Legacy Motor Club

34, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

35, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

36, Cody Ware, 15, Rick Ware Racing

37, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

38, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

39, BJ McLeod, 66, Power Source

Good guy Chase Elliott. 😆 Watch this exchange between him and 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin. #Brickyard400 pic.twitter.com/sL1ydTsnw0 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 20, 2024