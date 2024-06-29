NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400: Qualifying, Denny Hamlin’s Pole Position, Lineup At Nashville Superspeedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin was particularly pleased with his pre-race performances this season.

Maybe now, after earning the pole position for Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, Hamlin can begin to feel better about his qualifying results. Hamlin on Saturday turned a hot lap of 160.354 mph, nudging rookie Josh Berry into P2 at his home track.

“The speed was there,” Hamlin told NBC Sports.

The pole was Hamlin’s second this season and 42nd of his career. Still, Hamlin said he needed to improve his qualifying runs over the final eight regular-season events. Entering Saturday, his average starting position was 11.6.

Still looking for his first Cup win, Berry (159.749) held the top stop until Hamlin bumped him late in the session at the 1.33-mile track. Berry has recorded back-to-back top-10 finishes.

“I feel comfortable,” he said. “We’re cookin’ right now.”

NASCAR Notebook

  • Ty Gibbs, who captured the Xfinity Series pole position for Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250, turned the fastest lap (159.287) during the Cup Series’ morning practice session.
  • Ross Chastain, who won this event last season, will start P20 after posting the fourth-best practice lap.
  • Displaying long-run ability, defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney registered the fastest consecutive top 10-lap averages. Chastain placed second in the category.
  • Justin Haley’s Rick Ware Racing team was assessed a post-inspection penalty for an unapproved adjustment. Haley was stripped of his qualifying time and crew chief JR Norris was suspended for Sunday’s race.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Ally 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 2, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 3, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 4, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 5, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing 
  • 6, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing 
  • 7, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 8, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 9, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing 
  • 10, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske  
  • 11, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing 
  • 12, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 13, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports    
  • 14, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports  
  • 15, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports 
  • 16, Noah Gragson, 42, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 18, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske 
  • 19, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing  
  • 20, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing    
  • 21, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports  
  • 22, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 23, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing  
  • 24, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing 
  • 25, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing  
  • 26, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske 
  • 27, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing  
  • 28, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing  
  • 29, Corey Heim, 50, 23Xi Racing 
  • 30, Riley Herbst, 15, Rick Ware Racing  
  • 31, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing  
  • 32, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports 
  • 33, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing 
  • 34, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club 
  • 35, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club  
  • 36, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports 
  •  37, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing 
  • 38, Chad Finchum, 66, Power Source

Topics  
Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
chase briscoe at nhms walking (1)

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds Favor Kyle Larson, Predictions, Best Bets At Nashville Superspeedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 26 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
nhms rain delay usa today 301 (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Announces Entry List For Ally 400 At Nashville Superspeedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 24 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
christopher bell at nhms (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Respond To Christopher Bell Winning USA Today 301 On Wet Weather Tires, Sweeping Weekend At New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 23 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
nhms qualifitying rained out (1)
NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301: Qualifying Rained Out, Chase Elliott’s Pole Position, Lineup At New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 22 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
ryan blaney burns out at iowa (1)
NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 18 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter
NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 17 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
blaney prerace at iowa (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans React To Ryan Blaney Running Away With Inaugural Iowa Corn 350 Presented By Ethanol At Iowa Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 16 2024
More News
Arrow to top