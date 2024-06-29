NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin was particularly pleased with his pre-race performances this season.

Maybe now, after earning the pole position for Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, Hamlin can begin to feel better about his qualifying results. Hamlin on Saturday turned a hot lap of 160.354 mph, nudging rookie Josh Berry into P2 at his home track.

“The speed was there,” Hamlin told NBC Sports.

The pole was Hamlin’s second this season and 42nd of his career. Still, Hamlin said he needed to improve his qualifying runs over the final eight regular-season events. Entering Saturday, his average starting position was 11.6.

Still looking for his first Cup win, Berry (159.749) held the top stop until Hamlin bumped him late in the session at the 1.33-mile track. Berry has recorded back-to-back top-10 finishes.

“I feel comfortable,” he said. “We’re cookin’ right now.”

NASCAR Notebook

Ty Gibbs, who captured the Xfinity Series pole position for Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250, turned the fastest lap (159.287) during the Cup Series’ morning practice session.

Ross Chastain, who won this event last season, will start P20 after posting the fourth-best practice lap.

Displaying long-run ability, defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney registered the fastest consecutive top 10-lap averages. Chastain placed second in the category.

Justin Haley’s Rick Ware Racing team was assessed a post-inspection penalty for an unapproved adjustment. Haley was stripped of his qualifying time and crew chief JR Norris was suspended for Sunday’s race.

This track is hot and slick! Take a ride around @NashvilleSuperS with last year’s winner, @RossChastain. pic.twitter.com/TBmjqfcgF8 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 29, 2024

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Ally 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

2, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

3, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

4, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

5, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

6, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

7, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

8, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

9, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

10, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

11, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

12, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

13, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

14, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

15, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports

16, Noah Gragson, 42, Stewart-Haas Racing

17, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

18, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

19, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

20, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

21, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

22, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

23, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

24, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

25, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

26, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

27, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

28, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

29, Corey Heim, 50, 23Xi Racing

30, Riley Herbst, 15, Rick Ware Racing

31, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

32, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

33, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

34, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

35, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

36, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports

37, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

38, Chad Finchum, 66, Power Source

The track is hot! (Literally!) Cup Series practice at @NashvilleSuperS is live on @USANetwork! pic.twitter.com/1Iy38Q3U1p — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 29, 2024