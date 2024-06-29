NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin was particularly pleased with his pre-race performances this season.
Maybe now, after earning the pole position for Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, Hamlin can begin to feel better about his qualifying results. Hamlin on Saturday turned a hot lap of 160.354 mph, nudging rookie Josh Berry into P2 at his home track.
“The speed was there,” Hamlin told NBC Sports.
The pole was Hamlin’s second this season and 42nd of his career. Still, Hamlin said he needed to improve his qualifying runs over the final eight regular-season events. Entering Saturday, his average starting position was 11.6.
Still looking for his first Cup win, Berry (159.749) held the top stop until Hamlin bumped him late in the session at the 1.33-mile track. Berry has recorded back-to-back top-10 finishes.
“I feel comfortable,” he said. “We’re cookin’ right now.”
NASCAR Notebook
- Ty Gibbs, who captured the Xfinity Series pole position for Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250, turned the fastest lap (159.287) during the Cup Series’ morning practice session.
- Ross Chastain, who won this event last season, will start P20 after posting the fourth-best practice lap.
- Displaying long-run ability, defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney registered the fastest consecutive top 10-lap averages. Chastain placed second in the category.
- Justin Haley’s Rick Ware Racing team was assessed a post-inspection penalty for an unapproved adjustment. Haley was stripped of his qualifying time and crew chief JR Norris was suspended for Sunday’s race.
This track is hot and slick!
Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Ally 400
Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:
Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team
- 1, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 2, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 3, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 4, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
- 5, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
- 6, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
- 7, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
- 8, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 9, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
- 10, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
- 11, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
- 12, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
- 13, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
- 14, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
- 15, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports
- 16, Noah Gragson, 42, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 18, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
- 19, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 20, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
- 21, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
- 22, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 23, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
- 24, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
- 25, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
- 26, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
- 27, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
- 28, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
- 29, Corey Heim, 50, 23Xi Racing
- 30, Riley Herbst, 15, Rick Ware Racing
- 31, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
- 32, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
- 33, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing
- 34, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
- 35, John Hunter Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club
- 36, Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports
- 37, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing
- 38, Chad Finchum, 66, Power Source
The track is hot! (Literally!)
