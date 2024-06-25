NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney didn’t like the move on a rainy Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Not at all.

Contending to overtake eventual USA Today 301 winner Christopher Bell on Lap 292, Blaney’s run was roadblocked by what he described as a “very low percentage” maneuver by Michael McDowell.

Off a restart, McDowell raced aggressively on wet weather tires and slid into Blaney’s No. 12 Ford along Turn 1, bumping the reigning Cup champion from a runner-up spot and to P25 finish. McDowell placed P15.

“I mean, it’s wet down there, and you’re just going to shove it off in there and what do you think’s going to happen?” Blaney said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “You’re going to take both of us out. So I know he’s got to win and all that, and that’s his excuse, but you’ve got to be a little bit more calculated than that, and it just stinks that we’re at the expense of it. Man, I really thought we had a decent shot to contend.”

Michael McDowell No. 34 takes out Ryan Blaney No. 12 this week in NASCAR. This has now triggered the 3rd Caution on Lap 292.

WE. GOT. NEXT. Lock in your tickets TODAY as NASCAR takes on Music City once again for the #Ally400! 🎸 🎟️: https://t.co/0ydivTMrRn pic.twitter.com/xXWxmbd7IW — Nashville Superspeedway (@NashvilleSuperS) June 24, 2024

Days after becoming a United States citizen, Daniel Suarez added an American flag sticker to his car. 🇺🇸 📺 : USA Network pic.twitter.com/AyMafTASnv — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 23, 2024