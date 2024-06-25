NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Announces Entry List For Ally 400 At Nashville Superspeedway

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney didn’t like the move on a rainy Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Not at all.

Contending to overtake eventual USA Today 301 winner Christopher Bell on Lap 292, Blaney’s run was roadblocked by what he described as a “very low percentage” maneuver by Michael McDowell.

Off a restart, McDowell raced aggressively on wet weather tires and slid into Blaney’s No. 12 Ford along Turn 1, bumping the reigning Cup champion from a runner-up spot and to P25 finish. McDowell placed P15.

“I mean, it’s wet down there, and you’re just going to shove it off in there and what do you think’s going to happen?” Blaney said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “You’re going to take both of us out. So I know he’s got to win and all that, and that’s his excuse, but you’ve got to be a little bit more calculated than that, and it just stinks that we’re at the expense of it. Man, I really thought we had a decent shot to contend.”

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 4:30 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 5 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 8 p.m.: Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 race

Saturday

  • Noon: Xfinity Series practice
  • 12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 2:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 2:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 race

Sunday

  • 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Ally 400 race

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet  
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford  
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet  
  • 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford  
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet  
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford  
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet  
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet  
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet  
  • 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford  
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota  
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford  
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford  
  • 14, Riley Herbst, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford  
  • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet  
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford  
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota  
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota  
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford  
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford  
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota  
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet  
  • 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet  
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford  
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford  
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford  
  • 27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet  
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet  
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota  
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet  
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet  
  • 32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford  
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota  
  • 34, Chad Finchum, Power Source, No. 66 Ford 
  • 35, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet  
  • 36, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet  
  • 36, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet 
  • 37, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet 
  • 38, Corey Heim, 23XI Racing, No. 150 Toyota 

Ally 400 NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
