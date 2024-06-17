Featuring more three-wide racing during a short-track event possibly ever, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney on Sunday withstood the close-quarter competition and claimed the inaugural Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway.

With about 80 family members and friends in attendance at the initial Cup event in the state where his mother grew up, Blaney became the 10th individual winner on the circuit this season.

Winning in Iowa “means a lot to me,” Blaney told NBC Sports after executing a rare post-victory burnout. “It’s cool to win here.”

Blaney credited crew chief Jonathan Hassler for making a late pit-stop call to change just two tires. Pressured by William Byron over the closing five laps, the reigning series champion held on to qualify for the playoffs.

Blaney finalized his national series trifecta at Iowa, winning a Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series title at the 0.875-mile asphalt oval track.

At the end of the post-race interview, Blaney looked up the crowd and said: “I appreciate the sold-out crowd,” adding he’s hopeful the circuit will return to the Midwest venue in the near future.

It's GO time! @NASCAR drivers…rev up those engines and let the rubber meet the road! The @iowaspeedway is ready for the @iowa_corn 350! #IowaCorn350 pic.twitter.com/oGZPIAl4Tb — Iowa State Patrol (@iowastatepatrol) June 16, 2024

Tickets for Sunday’s event were sold out within hours and the city’s population total grew nearly two-fold with over 24,000 spectators in attendance. Saturday’s Xfinity race was also sold out …

Newton, Iowa — which has a population of just over 15,000 — is ready to for its night in the spotlight. #NASCAR 📺: USA Network pic.twitter.com/s6SUYWiR3H — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 16, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series fans from Iowa waited a long time for this …

Iowa fans, your moment is here! For the first time in history, the NASCAR Cup Series is racing at @iowaspeedway! #IowaCorn350 pic.twitter.com/ZUkIQLRqwq — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 16, 2024

On the fourth lap, Corey LaJoie, driving a Hawkeyesports.com-sponsored machine, spun out after getting clipped by Spire Motorsports teammate rookie Zane Smith …

Blaney outraced 2021 titleholder and points leader Kyle Larson on a restart for the Stage 1 win, his second this season …

Larson recovered from the early setback by claiming his Cup Series-best eighth stage win in impressive fashion …

STAGE 2 WINNER: @KyleLarsonRacin The No. 5 pitted an extra time, came from the back of the pack, raced through the field and still ended up winning the stage. Insane. It's his 8th stage win of the season.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/GJbqfOtttq — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) June 17, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series races may soon be without a national prerace show, but its all-access experience was impressive …

We're going ALL ACCESS with the No. 7 and No. 20 crews for Stage 2. Marty Snider and Kim Coon are with Corey LaJoie and Christopher Bell's teams for all the behind-the-scenes action on USA Network. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/8fmy2D7WDS — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 16, 2024

Driving in what appeared to be the field’s fastest machine, Larson, who claimed the past two Father’s Day weekend races, was in the middle of three-wide racing on Lap 220 and Suarez collided with his machine’s right rear, forcing him to spin and collect Denny Hamlin …

BIG TROUBLE FOR KYLE LARSON. 📺 : USA Network | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/ptwp3jo9vB — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 17, 2024

Third stage horizon …

After leading a career-best 201 laps, Blaney will enter the postseason with a chance to become the first playoff-era back-to-back champion …

