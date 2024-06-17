NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Fans React To Ryan Blaney Running Away With Inaugural Iowa Corn 350 Presented By Ethanol At Iowa Speedway


Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor

blaney prerace at iowa (1)

Featuring more three-wide racing during a short-track event possibly ever, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney on Sunday withstood the close-quarter competition and claimed the inaugural Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway.

With about 80 family members and friends in attendance at the initial Cup event in the state where his mother grew up, Blaney became the 10th individual winner on the circuit this season.

Winning in Iowa “means a lot to me,” Blaney told NBC Sports after executing a rare post-victory burnout. “It’s cool to win here.”

Blaney credited crew chief Jonathan Hassler for making a late pit-stop call to change just two tires. Pressured by William Byron over the closing five laps, the reigning series champion held on to qualify for the playoffs.

Blaney finalized his national series trifecta at Iowa, winning a Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series title at the 0.875-mile asphalt oval track.

At the end of the post-race interview, Blaney looked up the crowd and said: “I appreciate the sold-out crowd,” adding he’s hopeful the circuit will return to the Midwest venue in the near future.

X (Twitter) fans reacted to the Iowa corn fields coming alive with knowledge …

Getting a view from above …

Tickets for Sunday’s event were sold out within hours and the city’s population total grew nearly two-fold with over 24,000 spectators in attendance. Saturday’s Xfinity race was also sold out …

NASCAR Cup Series fans from Iowa waited a long time for this …

On the fourth lap, Corey LaJoie, driving a Hawkeyesports.com-sponsored machine, spun out after getting clipped by Spire Motorsports teammate rookie Zane Smith …

Blaney outraced 2021 titleholder and points leader Kyle Larson on a restart for the Stage 1 win, his second this season …

Larson recovered from the early setback by claiming his Cup Series-best eighth stage win in impressive fashion …

NASCAR Cup Series races may soon be without a national prerace show, but its all-access experience was impressive …

Driving in what appeared to be the field’s fastest machine, Larson, who claimed the past two Father’s Day weekend races, was in the middle of three-wide racing on Lap 220 and Suarez collided with his machine’s right rear, forcing him to spin and collect Denny Hamlin …

Third stage horizon …

After leading a career-best 201 laps, Blaney will enter the postseason with a chance to become the first playoff-era back-to-back champion …

The curtain dropped last week on Race Hub …

  
Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
