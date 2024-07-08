NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Fans Reply To Alex Bowman Beating Clock, Elements, Field During Grant Park 165 At Slick Chicago Street Race

Jeff Hawkins
Alex Bowman rides in frtont of statue (1)

As the Chicago Street Race resumed after Sunday’s rain delay, NASCAR Cup Series insiders predicted the first driver to replace wet tires for slicks, would end up in the downtown Victory Lane.

Two Hendrick Motorsports teammates, William Bowman and Chase Elliott, tested both sides of the debate. While Elliott’s No. 9 team was the first to change the tires on Lap 42 pit stop, Bowman’s No. 48 squad elected to remain on the grooved treads on the slick roads.

The gamble paid off as Bowman held off Tyler Reddick and beat the clock, securing the Grant Park 165, his first Cup victory in 80 outings. Elliott finished P21.

Following the rain delay, NASCAR officials established 8:20 CDT as the point when the leader crossed the start/finish line, it would mark the final lap, no matter the circumstance. The drivers raced on deadline.

X (Twitter) users responded to NASCAR driver winning with 0:00 on the game clock …

Last year’s inaugural event in review. Spoiler alert, precipitation was involved …

Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte scored with the pre-race call. An audible was not required …

The Cup machines lined up for Year 2 under Chicago sunshine, but not for long …

Chicago skyline racing …

One lap before the red flag situation before the red flag, Chase Briscoe, who lost control along Turn 6, took out the pre-race betting favorite and Saturday’s Xfinity Series event winner Shane van Gisbergen …

The Windy City? How about the rainy city? …

Bell’s message to NBC Sports was clear: NASCAR has wet tires and wipers on their machines now, so let’s “ship it” …

When sports turn political …

Driver/broadcaster Parker Kligerman explained what the Cup pilots were facing when the racing resumed after the 1:43 minute rain delay …

Kyle Larson, running P2, couldn’t hold on along a slick Turn 6. With Larson and van Gisbergen, two of the pre-race favortites, out, it opened a big opportunity for Bowman to end a prolonged slump and qualify for the playoffs …

Road course specialist Joey Hand earned the Stage 2 win, held the lead late finished P4 for RFK Racing. Remember this? …

Bowman had never won on a road course before Sunday. He took the lead for good with a lap 51 and ran out the clock …

Along the first four turns of the final lap, Reddick, racing on 20-plus lap fresher tires, pressured Bowman and appeared to be gaining … until Reddick, sponsored by Michael Jordan’s orginal Jumpman pose on the hood, miscalculated and rubbed Turn 5 wall …

Bowman held the line during the race, but experienced a victory spin into the wall …

Grant Park 165 NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
