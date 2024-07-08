As the Chicago Street Race resumed after Sunday’s rain delay, NASCAR Cup Series insiders predicted the first driver to replace wet tires for slicks, would end up in the downtown Victory Lane.

Two Hendrick Motorsports teammates, William Bowman and Chase Elliott, tested both sides of the debate. While Elliott’s No. 9 team was the first to change the tires on Lap 42 pit stop, Bowman’s No. 48 squad elected to remain on the grooved treads on the slick roads.

The gamble paid off as Bowman held off Tyler Reddick and beat the clock, securing the Grant Park 165, his first Cup victory in 80 outings. Elliott finished P21.

Following the rain delay, NASCAR officials established 8:20 CDT as the point when the leader crossed the start/finish line, it would mark the final lap, no matter the circumstance. The drivers raced on deadline.

X (Twitter) users responded to NASCAR driver winning with 0:00 on the game clock …

The clock has run out! 2 laps to go in the #GrantPark165! Alex Bowman is the leader!#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/OjAbvhT93G — Josh Patrick (@JoshCanuckIV) July 8, 2024

Last year’s inaugural event in review. Spoiler alert, precipitation was involved …

“Holy ****. That was incredible.” Kyle Larson called Shane van Gisbergen’s pass in Chicago last year the sickest move on a road course he’s ever seen. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/DKb2Spy0NO — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 7, 2024

Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte scored with the pre-race call. An audible was not required …

NASCAR in Chicago and Matt Forte Hell yeah. 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/l2etymeAZm — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) July 7, 2024

The Cup machines lined up for Year 2 under Chicago sunshine, but not for long …

Within an hour of the start of the #GrantPark165 here in Chicago. Kyle Larson will lead the field to green.#NASCAR | #NASCARChicago pic.twitter.com/LXCdZMemaf — Noah Poser (@NoahPoser) July 7, 2024

Chicago skyline racing …

SUCH A COOL SHOT. 🎥 Ty Gibbs crosses over the hill with regular city traffic in the background. #NASCAR 📺 : NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/DVEUomk5HT — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 7, 2024

One lap before the red flag situation before the red flag, Chase Briscoe, who lost control along Turn 6, took out the pre-race betting favorite and Saturday’s Xfinity Series event winner Shane van Gisbergen …

Chase Briscoe slid into Shane van Gisbergen, causing SVG to hit the wall. The defending Chicago winner is done for the day. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/0hjB8YFi8A — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 7, 2024

The Windy City? How about the rainy city? …

If you would like rain in your city, call 1-800-NASCAR! 😭#NASCARChicago pic.twitter.com/VrdJ2dWUw4 — Vicente Salas (@vicente_salas14) July 7, 2024

Bell’s message to NBC Sports was clear: NASCAR has wet tires and wipers on their machines now, so let’s “ship it” …

I’ve always been a Christopher Bell fan. I now love Christopher Bell!#ShipIt || #NASCARChicago pic.twitter.com/ilKYewa09V — Bryan Friedrich (@500Indy1911) July 7, 2024

When sports turn political …

BREAKING: Pro-Palestine activists attempt to disrupt NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race. NASCAR was on a rain delay, so the race was already on hold, but if there is one demographic that I would not want to piss off, it is probably NASCAR fans. pic.twitter.com/kg0mhjfTWf — Stu (@thestustustudio) July 7, 2024

Driver/broadcaster Parker Kligerman explained what the Cup pilots were facing when the racing resumed after the 1:43 minute rain delay …

There is no better man for the job to put his hand on wet racing surfaces than Parker Kligerman. pic.twitter.com/VF5zEN4fop — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 7, 2024

Kyle Larson, running P2, couldn’t hold on along a slick Turn 6. With Larson and van Gisbergen, two of the pre-race favortites, out, it opened a big opportunity for Bowman to end a prolonged slump and qualify for the playoffs …

Road course specialist Joey Hand earned the Stage 2 win, held the lead late finished P4 for RFK Racing. Remember this? …

Sixteen minutes away from this no longer being Joey Hand’s most memorable moment. pic.twitter.com/9fGgHzn2yD — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) July 8, 2024

Bowman had never won on a road course before Sunday. He took the lead for good with a lap 51 and ran out the clock …

THE PASS FOR THE WIN. Alex Bowman got by Joey Hand right before the yellow, then was able to hold off Tyler Reddick in Chicago. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/ll8Juc41IW — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 8, 2024

Along the first four turns of the final lap, Reddick, racing on 20-plus lap fresher tires, pressured Bowman and appeared to be gaining … until Reddick, sponsored by Michael Jordan’s orginal Jumpman pose on the hood, miscalculated and rubbed Turn 5 wall …

A closer look at Tyler Reddick’s 23XI Jumpman race car for #NASCARChicago 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AarXV1M5qg — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) July 7, 2024

Bowman held the line during the race, but experienced a victory spin into the wall …

ALEX BOWMAN WINS! and then SPINS on the streets of Chicago. 😆 pic.twitter.com/ZEYQ36wb8E — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 8, 2024