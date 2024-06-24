NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Fans Respond To Christopher Bell Winning USA Today 301 On Wet Weather Tires, Sweeping Weekend At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
christopher bell at nhms (1)

NASCAR Cup Series pilot Christopher Bell on Sunday continued his dominance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in unique fashion.

Leading for a season-high 149 laps and forced into overtime, Bell earned the rain-delayed USA Today 301 checkered flag by becoming the first circuit driver to win while driving on wet weather tires. Bell visited Victory Lane more than six hours after the green flag.

“This is really cool,” Bell told NBC Sports.

Bell is mastering the art of understatement. Including Saturday’s Xfinity Series win at the 1.058-mile oval, Bell has seven national series victories in 11 trips to Loudon, N.H. He is 4-for-4 in Xfinity events.

On Sunday, Bell overcame the weather and curious driving conditions with the wet weather tires. Following a 134-minute delay, NASCAR officials sent the drivers back out on a wet track with the experimental tires.

Bell didn’t mind the uncertainty or the 14 caution periods.

“I personally love adverse conditions because you’re always trying to think outside of the box,” Bell said.

X (twitter) users replied to Bell slickly navigating his way to his third win of the season …

Bell admitted to not being a big fan of one of sport’s liveliest trophies. Here is a brief history …

Bell had an eventful weekend. Sunday’s win likely earned the Joe Gibbs Racing driver some slack after relaying to the press Friday a garage secret. It left an opening for Kyle Larson …

After Saturday’s Cup qualifying session was cancelled because of rain, the track driers were on the job early Sunday afternoon …

It’s green in Loudon …

Pole-sitter Chase Elliott and Joey Logano, two former Cup champions, wreck on Lap 194. Logano, who placed P32, locked up his left front tire. Elliott, who led 41 laps, finished P16 …

Martin Truex Jr., who announced his retirement following this season, must be getting grumpy in his old age. He rebounded with a P9 …

Talk about a rain shower …

Kenny’s stance on rain tires …

Following a two-plus hour rain delay, NASCAR officials ordered teams to put on rain tires and go back racin’ …

Finally, back to the on-track action …

Can anyone pick a worse four-race stretch for Kyle Busch than the one he’s suffering through now. He placed P35 …

Justin Haley ran into Ross Chastain, who recovered and earned a top-10 finish. Haley, however, came in 29th …

Stage 2 winner Denny Hamlin struggled on the wet weather tires and dropped to 14th place with 47 laps to go. His fall coninued, finishing P24 after leading for 43 rotations …

A spinning Noah Gragson (10) takes out Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek and Austin Cindric on Lap 265 …

An upset Bubba being an upset Bubba …

Taken out while in the runner-up positon, Ryan Blaney, who won the circuit’s inaugural event at Iowa Speedway last Sunday, criticized Michael McDowell’s aggressive actions that led to the accident. Imagine Blaney’s situation if the defending Cup champion still had yet to qualify for the playoffs? …

Bell’s signature performance at NHMS …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
