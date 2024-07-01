NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Fans Respond To Joey Logano Outlasting Record 5OTs, Frustrated Field To Win Ally 400 At Nashville Superspeedway

Jeff Hawkins
joey logano crosses finish line at nashville (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano outlasted the weather, low fuel, rising tempers and a record five overtimes to secure Sunday’s prolonged Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Logano’s final gas stop came on Lap 220, well within fuel calculations for the final secheduled 80 laps.

But the fourth Cup event at the 1.33-mile track went an additional 31 laps and the 2022 Cup champion withstood the challenge from rookie runner-up Zane Smith and third-place finisher Tyler Reddick on the fifth OT start and crossed the start/finish line just as his No. 22 Ford ran out of fuel.

“I know into (Turn) 3, my fuel light came on, and it stumbled across the line,” Logano told NBC Sports. “That was definitely all of it, But so proud of this Shell-Pennzoil Mustang team. It’s been a stressful few weeks trying to get into the playoffs, and being able to win here is huge for our season.

“Felt great to get that. Boy, it feels good.”

X (Twitter) users responded to Logano earning his first win of the season …

Going green in a hot Music City …

John Hunter Nemechek led 76 laps to claim the Xfinity Series’ Tennessee Lottery 250 on Saturday, but didn’t enjoy nearly the same success Sunday, spinning out along Turn 4 on Lap 116. He placed P31 …

Rain came on Lap 137, resulting in a red-flag delay. The track drying crew revved into action …

The sun finally appeared, prompting an end to a 1 hour 21 minute postponment …

Time to go back racing …

Stage 1 and 2 winner Christopher Bell spun out of contention after leading for 131 laps. He finished P36 …

Larson irritated Hamlin, who bumped Larson at the end of Stage 2 …

Hamlin told Bell of his need for retribution against Larson …

NASCAR officials certainly will investigate what prompted rookie Carson Hocevar to bump Harrison Burton under a yellow flag condition …

Defending race champion Ross Chastain leaves Ryan Blaney behind on Lap 249 …

Chastain and Hamlin go at it as the No. 1 Chevrolet blocked the No. 11 Toyota several times …

Hamlin made his move late. Seven laps from the finish, Chastain got loose along Turn 1 block attempt …

The overtime drama started early. Racing in third place, Kyle Larson pushed Hamlin into the Turn 2 apron, which forced him into Chastain’s machine …

Hamlin was in the middle of the 2OT mele.

The OT troubles were just getting started …

As Larson ran out of gas, Kyle Busch was caught up in back of the No. 5 Chevrolet, causing him to lose control…

Rookie Josh Berry spun out during the fourth OT …

Chris Buescher walked and talked about Sunday’s caution-filled record race …

Reddick was not pleased with his P3 …

Topics  
Ally 400 NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
