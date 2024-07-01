NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano outlasted the weather, low fuel, rising tempers and a record five overtimes to secure Sunday’s prolonged Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Logano’s final gas stop came on Lap 220, well within fuel calculations for the final secheduled 80 laps.

But the fourth Cup event at the 1.33-mile track went an additional 31 laps and the 2022 Cup champion withstood the challenge from rookie runner-up Zane Smith and third-place finisher Tyler Reddick on the fifth OT start and crossed the start/finish line just as his No. 22 Ford ran out of fuel.

“I know into (Turn) 3, my fuel light came on, and it stumbled across the line,” Logano told NBC Sports. “That was definitely all of it, But so proud of this Shell-Pennzoil Mustang team. It’s been a stressful few weeks trying to get into the playoffs, and being able to win here is huge for our season.

“Felt great to get that. Boy, it feels good.”

JOEY LOGANO WINS AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY! HERE ARE THE WILD FINAL TWO LAPS FROM QUINTUPLE OVERTIME. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/0J3gBNgjnw — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2024

John Hunter Nemechek led 76 laps to claim the Xfinity Series’ Tennessee Lottery 250 on Saturday, but didn’t enjoy nearly the same success Sunday, spinning out along Turn 4 on Lap 116. He placed P31 …

BIG PROBLEMS for John Hunter Nemechek. The Xfinity Series winner goes for a spin. 📺 : NBC | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/vot0l5x5ge — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 30, 2024

Great progress being made at Nashville Superspeedway. We'll provide more tune-in updates as they come. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/xbU1kvreXy — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 30, 2024

IS THAT SUNSHINE?! Stay with us on NBC.

📸 : @RFKracing pic.twitter.com/7LHbSNzeql — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 30, 2024

ENGINES RE-FIRED! Tune in now to USA for more #NASCAR from Nashville. pic.twitter.com/kRnGqPPxOT — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 30, 2024

Stage 1 and 2 winner Christopher Bell spun out of contention after leading for 131 laps. He finished P36 …

THE DOMINANT CAR ALL DAY CRASHES. Christopher Bell spins and hits the wall. 📺 : USA Network | NBC Sports App | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/2BTlHqeHng — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 30, 2024

Larson irritated Hamlin, who bumped Larson at the end of Stage 2 …

Denny Hamlin is NOT HAPPY with Kyle Larson. 📺 : NBC, with coverage switching to USA Network and NBC Sports App at 7:30ET pic.twitter.com/wWyNJkVNB6 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 30, 2024

Hamlin told Bell of his need for retribution against Larson …

"Alright, I'll get him…" — Denny Hamlin It got SPICY on the radio after Stage 2. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/W1Og35U0a3 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 30, 2024

NASCAR officials certainly will investigate what prompted rookie Carson Hocevar to bump Harrison Burton under a yellow flag condition …

Carson Hocevar SPINS Harrison Burton under yellow. 😳 Watch on USA Network and the NBC Sports App. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/f96OB8cqj0 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2024

Defending race champion Ross Chastain leaves Ryan Blaney behind on Lap 249 …

Chastain and Hamlin go at it as the No. 1 Chevrolet blocked the No. 11 Toyota several times …

THIS BATTLE. LESS THAN 10 TO GO ON USA NETWORK AND THE NBC SPORTS APP. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/qrrdZT4SBi — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2024

Hamlin made his move late. Seven laps from the finish, Chastain got loose along Turn 1 block attempt …

DENNY HAMLIN PASSES ROSS CHASTAIN FOR THE LEAD!#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/ErPVUADCiI — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2024

The overtime drama started early. Racing in third place, Kyle Larson pushed Hamlin into the Turn 2 apron, which forced him into Chastain’s machine …

This is going to make for an epic episode of Actions Detrimental with @DennyHamlin. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/XJSH73UMSg — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2024

Hamlin was in the middle of the 2OT mele.

The OT troubles were just getting started …

KYLE LARSON INTO ROSS CHASTAIN. DOUBLE OVERTIME AT NASHVILLE. #NASCAR 📺 : USA Network and NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/EQedOv7WXl — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2024

As Larson ran out of gas, Kyle Busch was caught up in back of the No. 5 Chevrolet, causing him to lose control…

KYLE LARSON DOESN'T GO. KYLE BUSCH CRASHES AND IS OUT. WE'RE GOING TO QUADRUPLE OVERTIME IN NASHVILLE ON USA NETWORK AND THE NBC SPORTS APP. pic.twitter.com/U8vASYiJyj — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2024

Rookie Josh Berry spun out during the fourth OT …

CAUTION: Chase Elliott runs out of gas and the yellow flag is out once again … and it happened BEFORE the white flag. Josh Berry also got turned in the pack. So we'll re-rack them and try once more… pic.twitter.com/4c5AFoAwwP — PRN (@PRNlive) July 1, 2024

Chris Buescher walked and talked about Sunday’s caution-filled record race …

“You wanna walk with me? You’re late.” Yes sir. When @Chris_Buescher tells you to walk with him, you listen. But here’s his thoughts after one of the races of all time at Nashville Superspeedway. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/jas4Jf6wSa — DannyBTalks (Daniel Baldwin) (@DannyBTalks) July 1, 2024

Reddick was not pleased with his P3 …

Tyler Reddick, who finished 3rd, was visibly upset with the way the race ended. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/1k9FkQHOUM — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2024